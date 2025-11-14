Toppoint Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter and First Nine-Month Results Reflecting Growth in Emerging Commodity Segments Despite Global Tariff Pressures

NORTH WALES, Pa., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TOPP) ("Toppoint" or the "Company"), a truckload services and logistics provider specializing in the recycling export supply chain, today announced financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Despite the impact of U.S. tariffs on certain international trade routes, the Company continued to demonstrate resilience and growth across key emerging segments, particularly in metal and import commodities, reflecting the strength of its strategic equipment investments and operational execution.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue: $4.49 million, compared to $3.74 million in Q3 2024, a year-over-year increase of 20%.

Strong performance in emerging commodities: Import-related services rose 115% to $1.58 million, and metal shipments increased to $716,000.

Operational investment: Continued fleet upgrades, equipment optimization, and software integration improved efficiency and reduced downtime.

Net loss: $(4.15) million, primarily due to non-cash stock-based compensation of $3.78 million.





Nine-Month 2025 Highlights

Revenue: $12.28 million, consistent with $12.17 million in the prior year period.

Import and Metal growth: Combined import and metal segment revenues increased 37% year-over-year to $5.08 million.

Technology investments: Continued investment in AI-driven logistics and proprietary software infrastructure.

Balance Sheet Strength: Total assets grew to $10.7 million as of September 30, 2025, from $5.0 million at December 31, 2024.

Shareholders' Equity: Increased to $9.16 million, up from $2.54 million at year-end 2024.





CEO Commentary

"Our growth this quarter demonstrates that having the right equipment and focus on strategic commodities positions us to thrive even amid complex trade environments," said Hok C. Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Toppoint. "Despite tariff headwinds, our investment in advanced technology, specialized chassis, and cross-port efficiency continues to drive expansion in high-demand verticals such as metals and imports. We're confident our performance trajectory reflects strength and adaptability in our core markets."

Financial Results

Q3 2025 Results of Operations

Three Months Ended

September 30, Increase (Decrease) 2025 2024 $ % Revenue $ 4,494,932 $ 3,736,672 $ 758,260 20 % Costs and expenses Costs of revenue 3,124,049 3,279,109 (155,060 ) (5 )% General and administrative 5,600,635 892,709 4,707,926 527 % 8,724,684 4,171,818 4,552,866 109 % Loss from operations (4,229,752 ) (435,146 ) (3,794,606 ) (872 )% Total other income, net 83,095 407,762 (324,666 ) (80 )% Net loss before income taxes (4,146,657 ) (27,384 ) (4,119,272 ) (15,042 )% Provision for (benefit from) income taxes - 138 (138 ) (100 )% Net loss $ (4,146,657 ) $ (27,522 ) $ (4,119,134 ) (14,966 )%

First Nine Months of 2025 Results of Operations

Nine months Ended

September 30, Increase (Decrease) 2025 2024 $ % Revenue $ 12,275,466 $ 12,167,956 $ 107,510 1 % Costs and expenses Costs of revenue 9,951,296 10,378,455 (427,159 ) (4 )% General and administrative 8,550,152 1,870,654 6,679,498 357 % 18,501,448 12,249,109 6,252,341 51 % (Loss) income from operations (6,225,982 ) (81,153 ) (6,144,829 ) (7,572 )% Total other income, net 4,170 405,021 (400,851 ) (99 )% Net (loss) income before income taxes (6,221,812 ) 323,868 (6,545,680 ) (2,021 )% Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (15,159 ) 96,182 (111,341 ) (116 )% Net (loss) income $ (6,206,653 ) $ 227,686 $ (6,434,339 ) (2,826 )%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

2025

(Unaudited) December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 463,352 $ 557,619 Accounts receivable, net 1,512,449 1,203,001 Contract assets 159,038 88,153 Deferred offering costs - 398,512 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 286,752 - Total Current Assets 2,421,591 2,247,285 Other Assets Property and equipment, net 1,837,419 1,191,572 Intangible asset, net 537,742 739,396 Note receivable 5,250,000 - Right-of-use asset, net 512,442 675,561 Right-of-use asset, net- related party 89,870 82,098 Security deposit 61,000 50,000 Total Assets $ 10,710,064 $ 4,985,912 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 563,225 $ 402,552 Income taxes payable - 142,093 Loans payable, current maturities 59,336 3,147 Related party loan 84,487 1,100,000 Lease liability, current maturities 163,086 130,552 Lease liability, current maturities - related party 68,033 - Total Current Liabilities 938,167 1,778,344 Loans payable, net of current maturities 400,073 146,753 Lease liability, net of current maturities 192,997 331,833 Lease liability, net of current maturities - related party 16,336 - Deferred tax liability - 187,108 Total Liabilities 1,547,573 2,444,038 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 19,400,000 and 15,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,940 1,500 Additional paid-in capital 12,966,580 139,750 (Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings (3,806,029 ) 2,400,624 Total Shareholders' Equity 9,162,491 2,541,874 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 10,710,064 $ 4,985,912



Positioned for Continued Growth

Toppoint remains focused on growth across high-margin export categories including metals, import containers, and recyclable commodities and continues to capture value in the expanding scrap and metals logistics markets. With strategic assets and a growing technology footprint, management anticipates continued progress into 2026.

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Toppoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TOPP) is a truckload services and logistics provider focused on the recycling export supply chain. The Company transports waste paper, scrap metal, logs, and other commodities from major waste companies and recycling centers to ports along the U.S. East Coast, including Newark, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. Toppoint's integrated platform leverages AI-driven software to enhance efficiency and data visibility across its operations. For more information, please visit www.toppointtrucking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "should," "seek," "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov.

