American Bitcoin Corp.: American Bitcoin Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC) ("American Bitcoin " or the "Company"), a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America's Bitcoin infrastructure backbone, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"The third quarter validated the thesis behind American Bitcoin," said Eric Trump, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin. "While others paid spot, we generated Bitcoin below market through scalable, asset-light mining operations. Coupled with disciplined at-market purchases, we added more than 3,000 Bitcoin to our reserve. This dual strategy is how we intend to compound value for our shareholders and solidify our position as a capital-efficient platform for long-term Bitcoin accumulation."

"Our third-quarter performance reflects the speed, discipline, and precision with which we are executing against our differentiated Bitcoin accumulation model," said Michael Ho, CEO of American Bitcoin. "We more than doubled our mining capacity, more than doubled revenue, and grew gross margin by seven percentage points quarter-over-quarter."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Strategic Reserve Growth: Acquired more than 3,000 Bitcoin through Bitcoin mining and strategic at-market purchases, increasing total holdings to 3,418 Bitcoin 1 held in reserve as of September 30, 2025, equivalent to 371 Satoshis Per Share 2 (SPS).

Acquired more than 3,000 Bitcoin through Bitcoin mining and strategic at-market purchases, increasing total holdings to 3,418 Bitcoin held in reserve as of September 30, 2025, equivalent to 371 Satoshis Per Share (SPS). Topline and Margin Expansion: More than doubled revenue and increased gross margin from 49% to 56% quarter-over-quarter 3 , reinforcing the Company's growth trajectory, focus on cost efficiency, and the strategic advantages of its dual accumulation model.

More than doubled revenue and increased gross margin from 49% to 56% quarter-over-quarter , reinforcing the Company's growth trajectory, focus on cost efficiency, and the strategic advantages of its dual accumulation model. Nasdaq Debut: Began trading under the ticker symbol "ABTC" following the completion of a stock-for-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc.

Began trading under the ticker symbol "ABTC" following the completion of a stock-for-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. Mining Platform Expansion: Scaled Bitcoin mining capacity by approximately 2.5x quarter-over-quarter, adding approximately 14.8 exahash per second (EH/s) of capacity to reach a total of ~25.0 EH/s4 with an average fleet efficiency of ~16.3 joules per terahash (J/TH) as of September 30, 2025.

1. Includes 2,385 Bitcoin pledged or otherwise collateralized. 2. Represents the amount of Bitcoin attributable to each outstanding share of the Company's common stock. SPS is calculated by multiplying the Company's total Bitcoin holdings by the Satoshi conversion ratio (1 Bitcoin equals 100,000,000 Satoshis), then dividing that total by the number of shares of the Company's common stock outstanding as of the measurement date. 3. The historical figures of the Company's financial results for the three months September 30, 2024 reflect American Bitcoin's operations as the "Bitcoin mining" sub-segment of Hut 8 Corp.'s "Compute" segment. The Company's financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 reflect American Bitcoin Corp.'s results as a standalone entity. 4. Of total hashrate, ~21.9 EH/s was operational as of September 30, 2025.

Select Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Prior to March 31, 2025, American Bitcoin 's operations represented the " Bitcoin mining" sub-segment of Hut 8 Corp.'s "Compute" segment and not as a standalone company. On March 31, 2025, pursuant to a Contribution and Stock Purchase Agreement, Hut 8 Corp. contributed substantially all of its Bitcoin miners, representing American Bitcoin 's business, to American Data Centers, Inc., in exchange for 80% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of American Data Centers, Inc., after giving effect to the issuance (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, American Data Centers, Inc. was renamed American Bitcoin Corp.

On May 9, 2025, Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with American Bitcoin Corp. On September 3, 2025, in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, American Bitcoin Corp. and Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. completed a stock-for-stock merger (the "Merger").

American Bitcoin Corp. was deemed the accounting acquirer in the Merger and, as a result, the historical figures of the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflect American Bitcoin 's operations as the " Bitcoin mining" sub-segment of Hut 8 Corp.'s "Compute" segment. The Company's financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 reflect American Bitcoin Corp.'s results as a standalone entity. The Company's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 reflect three months of American Bitcoin 's operations as the " Bitcoin mining" sub-segment of Hut 8 Corp.'s "Compute" segment and six months of American Bitcoin Corp.'s results as a standalone entity following the completion of the Transactions.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $64.2 million compared to $11.6 million in the prior-year period. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $3.5 million compared to net loss of $0.6 million for the prior-year period. This included a loss on digital assets of $5.5 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $27.7 million compared to ($4.3) million for the prior-year period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure, net income, and an explanation of this measure has been provided in the table included below in this press release.

All financial results are reported in U.S. dollars.

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we rely on Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our business, measure our performance, and make strategic decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, adjusted for impacts of interest expense, income tax provision or benefit, depreciation and amortization, loss or gain on derivatives, gain on warranty liability, gain on debt extinguishment, the removal of non-recurring transactions, and stock-based compensation expense in the period presented. You are encouraged to evaluate each of these adjustments and the reasons our Board and management team consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

The Company's board of directors and management team use Adjusted EBITDA to assess its financial performance because it allows them to compare operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense and income), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization), and other items (such as non-recurring transactions mentioned above) that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period.

Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in such presentation. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA in the future, and any such modification may be material. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, the Company's definition of this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility.

American Bitcoin Corp. Condensed Combined Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in USD thousands, except share and per share data)











Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Revenue

$ 64,220



$ 11,610



$ 106,843



$ 55,880























Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)



28,279





11,125





55,267





39,573























Operating (income) expenses:





















Depreciation and amortization



15,215





4,313





31,590





17,791 General and administrative expenses



8,052





4,812





26,062





23,641 Loss on sale of property and equipment



-





-





2,454





- Loss (gain) on digital assets



5,475





1,551





114,832





(201,147) Total operating expenses (income)



28,742





10,676





174,938





(159,715) Operating income (loss)



7,199





(10,191)





(123,362)





176,022























Other income (expense):





















Interest income (expense)



-





372





-





(3,489) (Loss) gain on derivatives



(1,999)





2,704





18,863





19,923 Gain on warrant liability



26





-





26





- Gain on extinguishment of debt



-





5,966





-





5,966 Total other (expense) income



(1,973)





9,042





18,889





22,400























Net income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes



5,226





(1,149)





(104,473)





198,422























Income tax (provision) benefit



(1,751)





573





10,756





(24,833)























Net income (loss) from continuing operations



3,475





(576)





(93,717)





173,589























Loss from discontinued operations (net of income tax benefit of nil, nil, nil and $1.6 million, respectively)



-





-





-





(4,816)























Net income (loss)

$ 3,475



$ (576)



$ (93,717)



$ 168,773























Other comprehensive income (loss):





















Foreign currency translation adjustments



-





8,786





4,467





(14,555) Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ 3,475



$ 8,210



$ (89,250)



$ 154,218























Net income per share of common stock:





















Basic from continuing operations

$ -



$ -



$ (0.10)



$ 0.19 Diluted from continuing operations

$ -



$ -



$ (0.10)



$ 0.19























Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding:





















Basic



899,354,931





891,762,280





894,366,300





891,762,280 Diluted



899,489,426





891,762,280





894,366,300





891,762,280



See accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Combined Financial Statements.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Three Months Ended September 30,

Increase (in USD thousands)

2025

2024

(Decrease) Net income

$ 3,475

$ (576)

$ 4,051 Interest expense



-



(372)



372 Income tax (benefit) provision



1,751



(573)



2,324 Depreciation and amortization



15,215



4,313



10,902 Loss (gain) on derivatives



1,999



(2,704)



4,703 Gain on warrant liability



(26)



-



(26) Gain on extinguishment of debt



-



(5,966)



5,966 Non-recurring transactions (1)



5,239



355



4,884 Stock-based compensation expense



-



1,205



(1,205) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 27,653

$ (4,318)

$ 31,971





1. Non-recurring transactions for the three months ended September 30, 2025 represent approximately $5.2 million of Merger-related transaction costs. Non-recurring transactions for the three months ended September 30, 2024 represent approximately $0.4 million of restructuring costs.

