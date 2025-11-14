ETHZilla Corporation: ETHZilla Promotes John T. Saunders to Chief Financial Officer

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHZilla Corporation (Nasdaq: ETHZ), a leading technology company connecting traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), today announced the promotion of John T. Saunders to senior vice president, chief financial officer (CFO). Saunders will continue to report to McAndrew Rudisill, chairman and CEO, and to the audit committee.

In his expanded role, Saunders will oversee financial strategy, reporting and analysis, internal controls, information technology and operations. He previously served as vice president, finance.

"John is a talented and strategic financial leader with decades of experience in finance, accounting, treasury, capital strategy and operational transformation," Rudisill said. "His deep expertise in scaling high-growth companies, corporate development and mergers and acquisitions makes him an ideal fit for CFO as ETHZilla works to expand its position as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized finance platforms."

Saunders is a senior finance executive with extensive leadership experience in high growth aerospace, defense and digital asset environments. He has held chief financial officer and vice president of finance roles for both public and private companies, leading teams through complex growth and transformation initiatives.

Prior to joining ETHZilla in August 2025, Saunders was the senior vice president of finance, capital markets at Bridger Aerospace, where he led strategic financial initiatives during a key growth phase. Saunders also previously served as CFO of Ascent Vision Technologies, LLC, where he supported the company's expansion and integration into complex defense markets and managed its sale to CACI International in 2020. He later led the integration of Ascent into CACI International. Saunders began his career in public accounting as a certified public accountant with Rudd and Co.

Saunders holds a master's degree in professional accountancy from Montana State University and a bachelor's degree in economics from Bates College.

Saunder's promotion to Chief Financial Officer is effective on the first business day following the filing of the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

About ETHZilla

ETHZilla Corporation (Nasdaq: ETHZ) is a technology company in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. ETHZilla seeks to connect financial institutions, businesses and organizations worldwide by enabling secure, accessible blockchain transactions through Ethereum Network protocol implementations. It generates recurring revenues through various DeFi protocols that improve Ethereum network integrity and security. ETHZilla believes it has the unique capability to bring traditional assets on-chain via tokenization. Through its proprietary protocol implementations, ETHZilla facilitates DeFi transactions and asset digitization across multiple Layer 2 Ethereum networks. ETHZilla is working to offer tokenization solutions, DeFi protocol integration, blockchain analytics, traditional-to- digital asset conversion gateways, and other decentralized finance services. To learn more, visit ethzilla.com or follow us on X @ETHZilla_ETHZ or LinkedIn.

