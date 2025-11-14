Zynex, Inc.: Zynex Announces Strategic Initiatives: Engagement of Province, Appointment of Paul Aronzon to Board of Directors, and Formation of Special Committee

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management and rehabilitation, today announced a series of strategic initiatives aimed at positioning Zynex for long-term success.

Zynex has engaged Province, LLC, an internationally recognized financial advisory firm, to assist on evaluating a range of strategic alternatives, including potential capital raising opportunities and recapitalization and restructuring strategies.

In addition, Zynex is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Aronzon to its Board of Directors. Mr. Aronzon, age 70, has served as the managing member of PSA Consulting, LLC, a consulting firm, since 2019. Previously, Mr. Aronzon served as co-managing partner at the Los Angeles office of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP's ("Milbank"), an international law firm, and co-leader of Milbank's global financial restructuring group from 2008 to 2019, and executive vice president and managing director at Imperial Capital LLC, an investment banking firm, from 2006 to 2008. With more than 40 years of experience, he has worked as a leading consultant in corporate restructurings and reorganizations, with extensive experience in advising companies, boards of directors and advisory committees to boards of directors, independent directors, sponsors, debtors, creditors, debt acquirers, assets or companies and other parties in cases of reorganization and recapitalization operations.

To oversee the assessment of the above-referenced strategic alternatives, the Board has formed a Special Committee composed of independent directors and has appointed Mr. Aronzon to serve as Chair of the Special Committee. Current director Bret Wise will also serve on the Special Committee. This committee will work closely with management, Province and counsel to assess and implement the strategic alternatives, as appropriate.

"We are taking decisive steps to ensure Zynex is well-positioned going forward," said Steven Dyson, Chief Executive Officer. "The engagement of Province and the formation of the Special Committee reflect our commitment to exploring all avenues to create a new future for Zynex."

The Company has not yet identified a strategic transaction and there can be no assurance any such transaction will result from the Special Committee's evaluation of strategic alternatives, or the timing, terms and conditions of any such transaction.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

