Latest analysis by UK consultancy GlobalData expects annual solar additions in the Netherlands to reach between 4.5 GW and 5.5 GW through to 2035.The Netherlands is on track to deploy 79.9 GW of solar by 2035, according to analysis by London-based data analytics and consulting company GlobalData. GlobalData expects the Netherlands to add 4.7 GW of solar this year, taking cumulative capacity to 33.3 GW. The analysts are then projecting that around 5.4 GW of solar will be added in 2026, followed by annual additions between 4.5 GW and 5 GW between 2027 and 2035. This trajectory would see the Netherlands ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...