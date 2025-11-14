Association of University Research Parks: AURP Honors Innovation Leaders at 2025 Awards Of Excellence In Innovation

Ceremony celebrates distinguished communities, visionary leaders and game-changing master plans

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / The Association of University Research Parks (AURP) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 Awards of Excellence in Innovation during a special ceremony held Thursday evening, November 13, at the Durango Hotel in Las Vegas, in conjunction with the AURP 2025 International Conference.

Hosted by Harry Brislin , MBA, Awards Emcee and Executive Director, Real Estate Services & Asset Management, USA Technology and Research Park in Mobile, Alabama, this 29th annual celebration recognized the individuals and institutions transforming research, discovery and community innovation across North America.

"This evening, we celebrated the best of what AURP stands for - creativity, collaboration and bold vision paired with unwavering drive," said Allison Madden , MBA, AURP President and Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary of the University of South Florida Research Foundation. "Our awardees exemplify the innovative spirit that accelerates growth, energizes campuses and communities and empowers the next generation of innovation leaders."

2025 AWARD HONOREES are:

Distinguished Community of Innovation of the Year - IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY RESEARCH PARK

Award sponsored by Wexford Science & Technology

Emerging Community of Innovation - AGGIE SQUARE AT UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, DAVIS

Award sponsored by Ohio Discovery Corridor

Rising Star: Next Gen Innovation Leader - SHAFIN KHAN , Vice President at The Beach at UNO

Award sponsored by Collaborative Real Estate

Career Achievement Award - KEN MARCUS , Executive Vice President & CFO at Tech Parks Arizona

Award sponsored by The University Financing Foundation

Master Planning Excellence in Innovation - MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY CRESCENT ROAD INNOVATION COMMUNITY

Award sponsored by The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

"This year's awardees reflect the incredible diversity of our innovation ecosystems - from visionary planners to rising leaders, from emerging communities to established anchors of excellence," said Harry Brislin. "Each honoree represents a boldness to innovate - the determination to challenge convention, the drive to collaborate and the creativity to redefine what innovation means for their regions and institutions."

The Iowa State University Research Park is honored as the 2025 Distinguished Community of Innovation of the Year. Boasting a $5 billion economic impact for Iowa and a robust ecosystem of students, startups and global partnerships, the Park is a standout example of industry-academia-community convergence. Alison Doyle , Associate Director, Iowa State University Research Park, accepted the award.

Aggie Square at the University of California, Davis is the 2025 Emerging Community of Innovation. Blending research, industry and community on an all-electric, sustainability-forward campus, Aggie Square features partnerships with Wexford Science & Technology, Whiting-Turner Contracting and ZGF Architects and is projected to deliver a $1.9 billion regional economic impact. Mary Mumper , Administrative Officer of Innovation & Economic Development at UC Davis, accepted the award, along with Claire Drummond , Vice President, Market Executive of Wexford and Vladimir Pajkic of ZGF.

The inaugural Master Planning Excellence in Innovation Award goes to Michigan State University's Crescent Road Innovation Ecosystem Strategy & Master Plan. The plan, developed in partnership with Perkins&Will and Stiletto Make a Point , represents a bold vision: bridging academia and industry, designing for sustainability and livability and creating a transformative framework for inclusive economic growth. Jeff Smith , MBA, Director, Research Parks, Michigan State University Research, accepted the award along with Laura O'Blenis , President and CEO of Stiletto and Stephen Coulston , AIA, LEED AP BD+C, Principal with Perkins&Will.

Ken Marcus of Tech Parks Arizona and the University of Arizona in Tucson, is the 2025 Career Achievement Award recipient. With a 26-year legacy of leadership, service and innovation - including roles as Executive Vice President and CFO - Ken has helped position Tech Parks Arizona as a model for university-led innovation ecosystems. "Ken's contributions to AURP and our member network are immeasurable," said Vickie Palmer , AURP CEO. "He represents the very best of our community - integrity, ingenuity and a lifelong commitment to the success of others. Ken, thank you for your leadership and years of service!"

Shafin Khan, Vice President of Innovation & Technology Commercialization at The Beach at UNO, is recognized for his pioneering efforts in workforce development, offshore wind innovation and entrepreneurial education. Through programs like StartupUNO and the Louisiana Energy Wind Hub, Shafin is helping transform the University of New Orleans into a national leader in sustainable innovation.

"Congratulations to all the honorees of our 2025 Awards of Excellence in Innovation," said AURP's Vickie Palmer. "This year's recipients - from rising leaders to established communities of innovation - exemplify vision, collaboration and resilience in driving transformative growth. Their collective efforts harness the power of research, entrepreneurship and partnership to create places where discovery flourishes and communities thrive. These champions of innovation remind us that progress is built through shared purpose and bold imagination - the very foundations of every great community of innovation."

The evening concluded with recognition of all awardees, joined by AURP leadership in thanking AURP's 2025 International Conference Chairs - Zach Miles , Interim Vice President for Economic Development, UNLV, and Executive Director, UNLV Research Foundation, and Jamie Schwartz , Director, Industry and Business Engagement, Office of Economic Development; Associate Director, UNLV Research Foundation - for their hospitality and leadership in hosting this year's conference.

