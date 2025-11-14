embecta Announces Major New Commitment to Direct Relief on World Diabetes Day

Expanded Partnership Will Increase Access to Diabetes Care for Communities Across the U.S. and Globally

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / On World Diabetes Day, embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC), the largest manufacturer of insulin injection devices in the world, today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Direct Relief, the leading humanitarian aid organization and largest charitable insulin provider in the United States.

In 2022, embecta was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), and BD-branded pen needles and insulin syringes became part of the embecta portfolio. In 2025, the packaging was updated in North America from the BD brand to the embecta brand, and there was a significant opportunity to donate the injection devices that carried the previous brand to those most in need. Following the packaging transition across North America, embecta has donated approximately 15 million units of pen needles and insulin syringes to Direct Relief. Through 2026, embecta and Direct Relief will continue their partnership to provide pen needle and insulin syringe access to those in most need across the globe.

This major commitment represents embecta's largest humanitarian partnership since becoming an independent company and will support Direct Relief's comprehensive diabetes programs serving vulnerable populations both domestically and internationally.

"As we mark World Diabetes Day, embecta is proud to deepen our commitment to ensuring that everyone living with diabetes-regardless of their ability to pay or where they live-has access to the supplies they need," said Dev Kurdikar, Chief Executive Officer, embecta. "Since becoming an independent company, we have focused on empowering people with diabetes while paving the way for a life unlimited for all. This partnership with Direct Relief helps extend that mission to those who need it most."

Supporting Underserved Patients Nationwide

embecta's donation will significantly expand Direct Relief's ability to serve uninsured and low-income patients with diabetes through the Safety Net Support Program. Direct Relief partners with more than 1,600 community health centers and free and charitable clinics across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, serving more than 36 million patients-including one in five of America's uninsured.

Through this program, embecta's diabetes products, including syringes, pen needles, and diabetes management supplies, will reach patients who cannot afford insurance and do not qualify for Medicaid, ensuring they have consistent, uninterrupted access to the tools essential for managing their diabetes.

"Direct Relief welcomes embecta's extraordinary commitment to expanding diabetes care access," said Amy Weaver, CEO, Direct Relief. "We are one of the largest charitable insulin provider s worldwide and in the U.S., and embecta's support will help us impact thousands of lives-from children with Type 1 diabetes through our support of the international Life for a Child program to increasing access for underserved patients at safety net clinics nationwide."

Global Impact: Supporting Children and Adults with Type 1 Diabetes

Internationally, embecta's products support Direct Relief's partnership with Life for a Child, which provides life-sustaining diabetes care to children and young people with Type 1 diabetes in resource-limited countries. Direct Relief has supported Life for a Child since 2011 and currently helps provide care to more than 53,000 children and young people with Type 1 diabetes in 45 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Through Direct Relief's Global Diabetes Partnership with the International Diabetes Federation, embecta's donated pen needles and syringes support people living with diabetes in more than 30 countries experiencing crises or facing significant gaps in healthcare access.

Most recently, in collaboration with Direct Relief, embecta donated 2.7 million insulin needles and syringes to support an upcoming humanitarian response campaign in Sudan. This campaign is organized by the Sudanese Diabetes Federation and other regional charitable stakeholders. The donation highlights embecta's and Direct Relief's shared commitment to providing life-saving diabetes care in regions affected by humanitarian crises.

Empowering Young People Through Diabetes Education

embecta's commitment also extends to Direct Relief's support of the Diabetes Education & Camping Association's (DECA) network and diabetes camps nationwide. These camps provide children and young adults with diabetes with the opportunity to learn diabetes management skills, build confidence, and connect with peers while enjoying outdoor activities in a medically supervised environment. embecta's past donations of pen needles, insulin syringes, sharps containers, and other essential supplies ensure these life-changing camp experiences can continue serving thousands of young people each year.

Emergency Response and Ongoing Support

The partnership includes continued emergency response capabilities, building on embecta's July 2025 grant of $25,000 to Direct Relief for Texas storm and flood relief. This ensures that people with diabetes receive uninterrupted care even during natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

The Diabetes Crisis

According to the International Diabetes Federation, more than 537 million people worldwide are living with diabetes-a number projected to reach 783 million by 2045. In the United States, approximately 38 million Americans have diabetes, yet access to affordable care and supplies remains a critical challenge, particularly for uninsured and underinsured populations. Diabetes is responsible for 6.7 million deaths worldwide annually, with mortality rates directly correlated to economic stability and healthcare access.

About embecta

embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Direct Relief

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 U.S. states and more than 90 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or disasters-without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. Direct Relief is nongovernmental, nonsectarian, and not-for-profit. As the largest charitable insulin provider in the United States, Direct Relief operates the largest charitable medicine program in the country and is the first U.S. nonprofit accredited to distribute prescription medications in all 50 states. Recipient of the 2025 Seoul Peace Prize, Direct Relief is ranked by Forbes as the fifth-largest U.S. charity and maintains a perfect 100% rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, visit www.directrelief.org.

A camp staff member at Bearskin Meadows Camp, a camp for children living with Type 1 diabetes, helps young campers measure their blood glucose levels. The camp has received donated diabetes management products from embecta via Direct Relief. (Kim Ofilas/Direct Relief)

