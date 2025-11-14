The "Europe's E-Commerce, Payments, and AI Transformation 2025: Market Intelligence on B2C, B2B, Digital Payments, and the Evolving Role of AI in Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores how Europe's digital economy is evolving through stable E-Commerce growth, the rise of omnichannel payments, expanding AI integration, and enterprise-driven marketplace innovation. Covering Western, Eastern, and Southern Europe, it provides strategic insights into regional adoption patterns, consumer behavior, and technology readiness shaping the continent's digital future.

B2C E-Commerce: From Acceleration to Steady Expansion

Western Europe's online retail market is forecast to surpass USD 800 billion by 2028, reflecting the region's transition to sustained and balanced growth. Rising consumer confidence, better logistics, and digital inclusivity continue to reinforce E-Commerce as a standard purchasing channel.

Digital Payments: Seamless and Low-Cost Options Lead

More than 60% of Europeans relied on online payment methods in 2024, and nearly half used in-app options, highlighting a strong shift to mobile-driven spending. Wallets and Pay by Bank models dominate for their ease and affordability, reshaping transaction habits across the region.

AI Integration: Expansion Meets Regulatory Caution

In 2024, almost half of Europeans explored Generative AI tools, and by 2025, close to 70% of German enterprises integrated them into workflows. Despite momentum, concerns about misinformation and data protection continue to define Europe's measured path toward trusted AI adoption.

B2B E-Commerce: Focus Shifts to Digital Efficiency and Strategy

Marketplace launches slowed in 2024 as firms prioritized consolidation and tailored strategies. With three-quarters of B2B players now building marketplace ecosystems, emphasis is shifting toward flexible payments, regional integration, and streamlined digital procurement.

Key Questions Answered

How did Western Europe's retail E-Commerce market perform in 2024?

How did the United Kingdom's B2C E-Commerce landscape evolve in 2024?

What was the level of online payment adoption in Europe in 2024?

How did Germany's enterprises progress in Generative AI adoption by 2025?

How active were European B2B firms in developing marketplaces in 2024?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Europe: B2C E-Commerce Overview

3.1. Western Europe Market Overview

3.2. Country-Level Online Purchase Penetration

4. Europe: Digital Payments Ecosystem

4.1. Europe EMEA Payment Market Landscape

4.2. Western Europe Major Markets Consumer Payment Behavior

4.3. Eastern Southern Europe Payment Trends Market Metrics

5. Europe: AI Automation in Commerce

5.1. Europe-Wide Regional AI Adoption, and Applications

5.2. European AI Use Cases, Trust, Regulation Governance

5.3. Country-Level AI Adoption, Barriers, and Strategies

6. Europe: B2B E-Commerce Digital Trade

6.1. Europe-Wide B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Landscape

6.2. B2B E-Commerce Performance, Buyer Behavior Challenges

6.3. Regional Country-Level B2B Marketplaces and Payment Practices

Countries Covered:

UK

France

Germany

Spain

Netherlands

Italy

Belgium

Sweden

Austria

Switzerland

Finland

Poland

Czech Republic

Hungary

Greece

Slovenia

Romania

Slovakia

Serbia

Lithuania

Bulgaria

Croatia

Latvia

Estonia

Norway

Portugal

Ireland

Turkey

Companies Featured

Amazon

Alibaba

AliExpress

Amazon Business

eWorldTrade

Global Sources

EC21

ECVV

ManoMano

OTTO Group

eBay

Zalando

Bol.com

Vinted

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

PayPal

Klarna

Adyen

Stripe

Worldline

Revolut

Wise

PayU

Checkout.com

SumUp

BLIK

iDEAL

Satispay

Swish

Vipps

LVMH

Google

Apple

Microsoft

OpenAI

SAP

IBM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3i7ezi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251114541204/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900