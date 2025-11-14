The "Europe's E-Commerce, Payments, and AI Transformation 2025: Market Intelligence on B2C, B2B, Digital Payments, and the Evolving Role of AI in Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report explores how Europe's digital economy is evolving through stable E-Commerce growth, the rise of omnichannel payments, expanding AI integration, and enterprise-driven marketplace innovation. Covering Western, Eastern, and Southern Europe, it provides strategic insights into regional adoption patterns, consumer behavior, and technology readiness shaping the continent's digital future.
B2C E-Commerce: From Acceleration to Steady Expansion
Western Europe's online retail market is forecast to surpass USD 800 billion by 2028, reflecting the region's transition to sustained and balanced growth. Rising consumer confidence, better logistics, and digital inclusivity continue to reinforce E-Commerce as a standard purchasing channel.
Digital Payments: Seamless and Low-Cost Options Lead
More than 60% of Europeans relied on online payment methods in 2024, and nearly half used in-app options, highlighting a strong shift to mobile-driven spending. Wallets and Pay by Bank models dominate for their ease and affordability, reshaping transaction habits across the region.
AI Integration: Expansion Meets Regulatory Caution
In 2024, almost half of Europeans explored Generative AI tools, and by 2025, close to 70% of German enterprises integrated them into workflows. Despite momentum, concerns about misinformation and data protection continue to define Europe's measured path toward trusted AI adoption.
B2B E-Commerce: Focus Shifts to Digital Efficiency and Strategy
Marketplace launches slowed in 2024 as firms prioritized consolidation and tailored strategies. With three-quarters of B2B players now building marketplace ecosystems, emphasis is shifting toward flexible payments, regional integration, and streamlined digital procurement.
Key Questions Answered
- How did Western Europe's retail E-Commerce market perform in 2024?
- How did the United Kingdom's B2C E-Commerce landscape evolve in 2024?
- What was the level of online payment adoption in Europe in 2024?
- How did Germany's enterprises progress in Generative AI adoption by 2025?
- How active were European B2B firms in developing marketplaces in 2024?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. Management Summary
3. Europe: B2C E-Commerce Overview
3.1. Western Europe Market Overview
3.2. Country-Level Online Purchase Penetration
4. Europe: Digital Payments Ecosystem
4.1. Europe EMEA Payment Market Landscape
4.2. Western Europe Major Markets Consumer Payment Behavior
4.3. Eastern Southern Europe Payment Trends Market Metrics
5. Europe: AI Automation in Commerce
5.1. Europe-Wide Regional AI Adoption, and Applications
5.2. European AI Use Cases, Trust, Regulation Governance
5.3. Country-Level AI Adoption, Barriers, and Strategies
6. Europe: B2B E-Commerce Digital Trade
6.1. Europe-Wide B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Landscape
6.2. B2B E-Commerce Performance, Buyer Behavior Challenges
6.3. Regional Country-Level B2B Marketplaces and Payment Practices
Countries Covered:
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Italy
- Belgium
- Sweden
- Austria
- Switzerland
- Finland
- Poland
- Czech Republic
- Hungary
- Greece
- Slovenia
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Serbia
- Lithuania
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Latvia
- Estonia
- Norway
- Portugal
- Ireland
- Turkey
Companies Featured
- Amazon
- Alibaba
- AliExpress
- Amazon Business
- eWorldTrade
- Global Sources
- EC21
- ECVV
- ManoMano
- OTTO Group
- eBay
- Zalando
- Bol.com
- Vinted
- Visa
- Mastercard
- American Express
- PayPal
- Klarna
- Adyen
- Stripe
- Worldline
- Revolut
- Wise
- PayU
- Checkout.com
- SumUp
- BLIK
- iDEAL
- Satispay
- Swish
- Vipps
- LVMH
- Apple
- Microsoft
- OpenAI
- SAP
- IBM
