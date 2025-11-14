The share capital of Solar A/S has been increased due to completion of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 17 November 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0010274844
|Name:
|Solar B
|Volume before change:
|6,460,000 shares (DKK 646,000,000)
|Change:
|646,000 shares (DKK 64,600,000)
|Volume after change:
|7,106,000 shares (DKK 710,600,000)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 191
|Face value:
|DKK 100
|Short name:
|SOLAR B
|Orderbook ID:
|3431
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
