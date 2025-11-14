The share capital of Solar A/S has been increased due to completion of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 17 November 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0010274844 Name: Solar B Volume before change: 6,460,000 shares (DKK 646,000,000) Change: 646,000 shares (DKK 64,600,000) Volume after change: 7,106,000 shares (DKK 710,600,000) Subscription price: DKK 191 Face value: DKK 100 Short name: SOLAR B Orderbook ID: 3431

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66