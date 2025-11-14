Prenetics Global Limited: Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating on Prenetics with Price Target of $31 Following Strong IM8 Growth

IM8's Strong Unit Economics-60% Margins and 3.9-Month Payback-Central to Cantor's Bullish Outlook

Cantor Notes PRE's ~$120M Liquidity and 387 BTC Treasury as Strengthening the Company's Financial Position

Cantor Forecasts $217 Million in FY2026 Revenue as IM8 Expands Internationally and Sharpens Strategic Focus

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a leading health sciences company and parent of the IM8 premium health and longevity brand, today announced that Cantor Fitzgerald has reiterated its Overweight rating on the Company in its latest equity research report dated November 11, 2025, while updating its 12-month price target to $31, compared to its prior target of $32. Cantor noted that this adjustment reflects valuation model updates related specifically to the Company's planned divestment of its Europa business, with no change to its core investment thesis on Prenetics.

In its report, Cantor highlights the Company's strong operating execution and IM8's accelerating performance:

3Q25 revenue of $23.6 million, representing ~568% year-over-year growth

IM8 revenue of $17.2 million, up ~76% sequentially with ~60% gross margins

Customer payback period of ~3.9 months and 80%+ subscription rate

~387 BTC held as of November 10 (~$41 million), contributing to total liquidity of approximately $120 million

Cantor forecasts FY2026 revenue of approximately $217 million, reflecting continued IM8 momentum and international scale-up



Cantor continues to view Prenetics as undervalued, noting PRE trades at just 0.7× EV/2026E revenue, compared to approximately 1.1× for consumer-health peers.

Cantor's Price Target Evolution Throughout 2025

September 16, 2025: Price target increased from $14 - $26 following strong 2Q25 performance

October 28, 2025: Price target increased from $26 - $32 following $44 Million Equity Offering

November 11, 2025: Price target updated to $31, driven solely by model adjustments tied to the upcoming Europa divestment, with Cantor reiterating its Overweight rating and long-term positive view on IM8 and Prenetics' growth strategy



Management Commentary

Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics, commented:

"Cantor's continued research coverage further underscores our emergence as a global leader in health and longevity. As IM8 scales across multiple international markets, the conviction from a respected institution like Cantor strengthens our position and widens investor understanding of the magnitude of the opportunity ahead."

Important Note Regarding Analyst Reports

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Prenetics performance made by research analysts, including Cantor, are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Prenetics or its management. Prenetics does not by its reference or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company redefining the future of health and longevity through IM8 - its flagship consumer brand co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka. IM8 has achieved the fastest growth trajectory in supplement industry history, reaching $100 million+ in ARR within 11 months of launch, outpacing even leading AI startups.

As the first consumer health company to establish a Bitcoin treasury, Prenetics continues to pioneer at the intersection of health innovation and digital assets - purchasing 1 Bitcoin per day, now totaling 390 BTC as of November 13, 2025.

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature's most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8's flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more about IM8, please visit www.IM8health.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's goals, targets, projections, outlooks, beliefs, expectations, strategy, plans, objectives of management for future operations of the Company, and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. Our guidance (including revenue ranges and breakdown timing) reflects management's current estimates and assumptions as of the date of this release, is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "guidance," "outlook," "forecast," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and therefore they should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: future alpha-generating activities involving the Company's Bitcoin holdings could expose it to additional risks; the Company's purchase of Bitcoin subjects it to risks related to extreme volatility and speculative nature of Bitcoin; the Company may not be able to maintain and enhance its IM8 business and brand if it suffers negative publicity or fails to maintain a strong base of engaged customers and content creators, or otherwise fails to meet customers' expectations; the Company's ability to further develop and grow its business, including new products and services; its ability to execute on its new business strategy in genomics, precision oncology, and specifically, early detection for cancer; the results of case control studies and/or clinical trials; and its ability to identify and execute on M&A opportunities. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent registration statement and the prospectus therein, and the other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless otherwise specified, all information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.