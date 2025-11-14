Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - UDPOWER, a Delaware-based maker of portable power stations and solar generators, announced progress in its "One Order = One Tree" program as it prepares for Black Friday sales. With 765 trees already funded through EarthLungs, UDPOWER is turning seasonal demand into measurable environmental restoration. The company expects a surge in orders between November 28 and December 2, resulting in hundreds more trees planted across Kenya's coastal landscapes.





Turning Black Friday Into a Climate Opportunity

For most brands, Black Friday means record sales. For UDPOWER, it's an opportunity to capitalize on this momentum and drive environmental progress. Each order placed during Black Friday directly funds the planting of a new tree through EarthLungs, the company's reforestation partner. So far, 765 trees have been planted across two Kenyan project sites, Kilifi and Kwale, where restoration helps soil, water, and biodiversity. The initiative shows that consumer activity tied to action becomes a force for ecological good. UDPOWER reframes growth as contribution, proving sustainability can scale with success.





How the "One Order = One Tree" Model Works

UDPOWER's model is straightforward: every web order funds a new tree. EarthLungs, focused on high-impact reforestation, handles planting in biodiverse, community-benefit areas. Project sites are verified, with survival data tracked on a quarterly basis. UDPOWER maintains a transparent impact ledger matching each purchase to a planting record. This lets the company quantify its environmental impact as an accountable, data-driven outcome. During Black Friday, increased orders could fund the planting of 500-1,500 more trees. Each planting is a direct investment in local ecosystems for decades to come.

Beyond Trees Building a Culture of Longevity

The "One Order = One Tree" initiative has gained attention, but UDPOWER's environmental strategy goes further. In order to increase efficiency and pioneer longer lifespans, UDPOWER is radically re-engineering its solar generators and portable power plants. The company is creating innovative, dependable energy solutions by improving charge-discharge cycles and providing goods with longer warranties. This dedication is evident in the box itself, where waste is greatly reduced by using recycled parts and appropriately proportioned containers. Behind these actions is a mindset to create technology that performs well and endures responsibly. Every improvement reflects the belief that sustainability is foundational to UDPOWER.





Why Kenya: A Grounded Impact Strategy

In Kilifi and Kwale, Kenya, UDPOWER and EarthLungs are establishing strong roots in communities selected due to their pressing needs. Reforestation is emerging as a potent lifeline where biodiversity loss and soil degradation formerly endangered the future. Every sapling actively contributes to the earth's stability, cooling shade, and water and air purification. The 765 trees that are now being planted will store tons of carbon, and their growth will be closely monitored to ensure their success. Additionally, the program develops local employment and skills, demonstrating that the economy and nature can coexist. By rooting sustainability efforts in necessary regions, UDPOWER demonstrates that global impact begins with local roots.

A Shared Responsibility: Customers as Climate Partners

UDPOWER's approach stands out by inviting customers into its sustainability journey. Each purchase becomes an act of climate contribution, making buyers direct participants in reforestation. During Black Friday, this link between commerce and conservation grows stronger. Orders and impact rise together, showing a clear relationship between purchases and benefit. "Access to reliable power and care for the planet must go hand-in-hand," said Lam, Marketing Director at UDPOWER. "By tying every order to a tree, our customers help restore ecosystems while we improve our products." The company plans to publish a post-event report summarizing orders and trees funded, reinforcing its commitment to transparency.

Sustainable Power With Purpose

UDPOWER demonstrates that growth and sustainability can go hand in hand. By turning Black Friday into an opportunity for restoration, UDPOWER links every portable power station or solar generator sold to a cleaner, more resilient planet.

About UDPOWER

UDPOWER designs portable power stations and solar panels that help people stay powered at home, on the road, and outdoors. Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, the company focuses on reliability, safety, and product longevity alongside measurable environmental programs. Learn more at udpwr.com.

Website: https://udpwr.com

