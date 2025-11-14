Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Futures Show 50% Odds of Fed Maintaining Rates

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 14th

  • Stocks fell yesterday after a recent rally. The Dow dropped over 1.5%, erasing Wednesday's gains above 48,000. The S&P 500 and Russell 2000 also declined, with tech names like Nvidia and Alphabet leading losses.
  • Experts cite fading confidence in a December Fed rate cut and concerns over the AI trade. Traders now see about a 50% chance of a 25-bps cut, down from 95% a month ago.
  • NYSE CTO Sridhar Masam joins Kristen Scholer on NYSE Live to discuss purpose-built trading technology, its role in high-demand environments, and collaboration with Polymarket, plus insights on AI.

Opening Bell
Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) celebrates its first Investor Day at NYSE

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823461/NYSE_Market_Update_Nov_14.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5623252/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--futures-show-50-odds-of-fed-maintaining-rates-302615712.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.