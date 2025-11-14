Zokoe Team - Five Star Real Estate Wins 2025 Best Real Estate Team Award From Grand Rapids Magazine

Led by seasoned Realtor Laurie Zokoe, with over two decades of experience in the Grand Rapids market, the Zokoe Team offers full-service listings, in-house staging, cutting-edge technology, and community-rooted expertise throughout West Michigan.

Family-Owned, West Michigan-Based Team Celebrated for 23 Years of Trusted Service, Community Impact, and a New Office on Lake Michigan Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / The Zokoe Team - Five Star Real Estate has been recognized as the Best Real Estate Team in Grand Rapids for 2025 by Grand Rapids Magazine, solidifying their reputation as one of West Michigan's most trusted and community-driven real estate teams.

Founded and led by Laurie Zokoe, a full-time Realtor since 2002, the Zokoe Team has helped more than 2,200 families buy and sell homes throughout Grand Rapids, Walker, and the greater West Michigan area. Known for their deep local expertise, hands-on guidance, and relationship-first approach, the Zokoe Team continues to redefine what it means to serve the community as a family-owned and family-run business.

"We built this business on the belief that real estate is about relationships, not transactions," said Laurie Zokoe, founder and team lead. "Being recognized as the Best Real Estate Team in Grand Rapids is an incredible honor, but what really matters to us is the trust our clients place in us year after year. We treat every client like family - that's the foundation of everything we do."

A Local Legacy, A New Chapter

After more than two decades of serving West Michigan, the Zokoe Team recently opened a new, state-of-the-art office on Lake Michigan Drive, a central location designed to serve clients across the region better. The new space reflects their growth and continued investment in the community they call home.

From first-time buyers to luxury sellers and seasoned investors, the Zokoe Team's mission remains the same: to help people move confidently through one of life's most important decisions - buying or selling a home. With a combination of modern marketing, in-house staging, professional photography, and personalized support, the team has earned a reputation for results and integrity that stands out in the industry.

Rooted in Family, Focused on Community

Family is at the heart of everything the Zokoe Team does. Several family members work side by side on the team, bringing a level of trust, accountability, and compassion that clients feel from the very first meeting. Beyond real estate, the Zokoe Team is actively involved in supporting local schools, events, and charities - strengthening the same neighborhoods they help people call home.

"When people work with us, they're not just getting a real estate agent - they're joining the Zokoe family," added Zokoe. "We take pride in walking alongside our clients every step of the way and doing business the way we'd want it done for us."

About The Zokoe Team - Five Star Real Estate

The Zokoe Team - Five Star Real Estate is an award-winning, family-owned real estate group serving Grand Rapids, Walker, Allendale, and the greater West Michigan area. Founded in 2002, the team has closed more than 2,200 transactions and continues to be recognized for excellence in client service, community impact, and innovative real estate marketing.

For more information, visit www.zokoeteam.com or contact (616) 901-9632.

Media Contact:

Laurie Zokoe

Team Lead | Zokoe Team - Five Star Real Estate

3769 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

(616) 901-9632

SOURCE: Zokoe Team - Five Star Real Estate

