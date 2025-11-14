ORIGYN Foundation: Cecil DAO Fulfills Its Mission and Distributes Funds to All Partner Charities

Cecil DAO has officially completed the distribution of funds to all the charitable organizations outlined in its whitepaper, delivering on its mission to protect wildlife, empower communities, and bring full transparency to charitable giving through decentralized technology.

NEUCHÂTEL, CH / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Cecil DAO has officially completed the distribution of funds to all the charitable organizations outlined in its whitepaper, delivering on its mission to protect wildlife, empower communities, and bring full transparency to charitable giving through decentralized technology.

Each partner organization has received $5000, demonstrating Cecil DAO's commitment to real-world impact.

As part of its founding vision, Cecil DAO pledged to support a range of high-impact organizations operating across Africa and beyond. Today, that promise has been fulfilled, with funds distributed to the following beneficiaries:

Akashinga - $5000 to support the all-female anti-poaching unit protecting Africa's wildlife on the frontlines.

Protecting African Lions - $5000 to aid lion conservation and habitat protection initiatives.

Malaika - $5000 to support girls education, health, and clean water access in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The King's Children's Home - $5000 to help provide safety, shelter, and care for abandoned and abused children in South Africa.

Justice Pour l'Enfance - $5000 to fund legal advocacy and protection for children affected by war and exploitation worldwide.

Mighty Underdog - $5000 to support surf therapy programs that empower children with special needs and at-risk youth through ocean-based healing.

"Cecil DAO proves what's possible when blockchain meets compassion," said Gian Bochsler. "Every dollar raised and distributed is fully verifiable on-chain. There's no bureaucracy, no opacity, just real impact for people and wildlife who need it most."

About Cecil DAO

Founded with the goal of merging web3 technology and real-world impact, Cecil DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization that leverages blockchain transparency, community governance, and soon-to-launch AI oversight to ensure every donation is tracked, verified, and used for its intended purpose.

Named in honor of Cecil the Lion, whose death sparked global outrage and inspired renewed attention to wildlife conservation, Cecil DAO stands for accountability, decentralization, and purpose-driven giving.

