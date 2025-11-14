Anzeige
Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
14.11.2025 15:02 Uhr
Ron Packard and Investors Through BEDU Acquisition Corp Propose to Acquire Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited for $3.20 per ADS

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / BEDU Acquisition Corp today announced that it has submitted a preliminary non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of NYSE-traded Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited to acquire all of the outstanding Class A ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") not already owned by Ronald Packard or his affiliates, for a purchase price of $0.80 per ordinary share, or $3.20 per ADS, in cash.

The proposed transaction would result in the Company undergoing a change of control and management. The proposal represents a significant premium over the recent trading price of the Company's ADSs and the offer by the controlling shareholder for the remaining shares. Mr. Packard added that if provided access to due diligence, which was denied by the special committee, there are scenarios where BEDU Acquisition Corp is prepared to pay significantly more than $3.20.

The company will be managed by Ron Packard and BEDU Acquisition Corp intends to fund the proposed transaction with cash. The proposal is non-binding and subject to, among other things, negotiation of definitive agreements, satisfactory due diligence, verification of assets still in the company, and customary closing conditions. Mr. Packard is a highly experienced and successful education CEO and entrepreneur and was previously a director of the Company.

Ron Packard has secured financing from a leading global private equity firm.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Ronald Packard
Beduacqco@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed transaction. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. No assurances can be given that any definitive agreement will be executed or that any transaction will be approved or consummated.

Contact Information

Ron Packard
beduacqco@gmail.com

.

SOURCE: BEDU Acquisition Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ron-packard-and-investors-through-bedu-acquisition-corp-propose-1101806

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
