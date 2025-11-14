Bullion Exchanges Unveils State-of-the-Art Vault in NYC's Diamond District

Safer Than Fort Knox? World-Class Security Meets Investor Transparency

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Bullion Exchanges, one of the nation's most trusted precious metals dealers, proudly announces the official opening of its state-of-the-art vaulting facility in New York City's prestigious International Gem Tower - operated by Legacy Bullion Vaults, a wholly owned company of Bullion Exchanges. This premier depository redefines secure storage for gold, silver , platinum, and palladium within a former COMEX-rated vault once owned by Manfra, Tordella & Brookes (MTB), one of the most respected names in the global bullion trade. Bullion Exchanges acquired the facility in 2022 to expand its logistics and vaulting capabilities.

Bullion Exchanges vault

Bullion Exchanges vault

This milestone marks a significant expansion for Bullion Exchanges, reinforcing its leadership in secure storage, transparent trading, and technological innovation. The vault represents the company's ongoing commitment to offering investors the highest levels of protection, accessibility, and trust in the precious metals industry.

A Vault with Historic and Structural Significance

The Bullion Exchanges vault occupies about 3,000 square feet of UL Class 3-rated space - the highest security classification recognized by Underwriters Laboratories. Formerly a COMEX depository operated by MTB, the facility lies nearly 60 feet underground within Manhattan's International Gem Tower, in the heart of the Diamond District.

Renowned as one of the safest and most heavily protected blocks in the world, the Diamond District is safeguarded by NYPD patrols, undercover law enforcement, and private armored security. The area processes an estimated $25-50 billion in annual precious metal and gemstone transactions - a level of activity demanding extraordinary protection. Within this unmatched security environment, the Bullion Exchanges vault stands as a fortress for investors seeking maximum safety, privacy, and trust.

Built for Maximum Security and Confidence

Security measures throughout the facility extend far beyond standard depository norms. Over 350 high-definition cameras monitor every corridor and access point, while biometric iris scanners, double-door mantraps, and x-ray bag screening enforce strict entry control. Armed guards secure the premises around the clock under the oversight of G4S Security, globally recognized experts in high-value asset protection.

The Class 3 construction rating guarantees the highest possible level of physical resistance and redundancy. Designed to withstand sophisticated intrusion attempts, the vault offers the same caliber of protection as major national depositories - yet with superior transparency and accessibility for private investors.

In 2025, the International Gem Tower added further reinforcements, including ballistic-grade doors and designated safe rooms, solidifying its status as one of the safest vaulting environments in North America.

Transparency and Trust at the Core

Every Bullion Exchanges vault account is fully segregated, ensuring each client's holdings remain distinct and exclusively owned. Assets are never co-mingled, pooled, or lent. The company conducts quarterly internal and annual third-party audits by a GAAP-accredited firm, maintaining full accountability for all stored metals.

All holdings are covered by comprehensive Lloyd's of London insurance, the global gold standard for financial protection. This commitment to transparency and integrity defines the Bullion Exchanges Vault experience.

Safer Than Fort Knox - And Actually Audited!

With its Class 3 security rating and more than 3,000 square feet of reinforced space, the Bullion Exchanges vault rivals the U.S. Bullion Depository at Fort Knox - which spans about 4,500 square feet. The facility can hold tens of billions in precious metals and offers the same level of physical fortification as the nation's most secure repository.

Unlike Fort Knox - which hasn't been publicly audited in over 70 years - the Bullion Exchanges facility undergoes independent third-party audits annually. Clients enjoy complete transparency through the secure Vault Dashboard, viewing real-time holdings by metal type, weight, and serial number.

Most notably, Bullion Exchanges provides high-resolution photographs of each client's bars, rounds, or coins - allowing investors to verify serial numbers and unique identifiers linked directly to the pieces in their storage account. This visual proof ensures clients receive their exact metals back upon redemption.

It's the kind of transparency that would make even Fort Knox blush.

A Smarter, More Affordable Way to Store

Bullion Exchanges stands apart from institutional vaults by pairing elite security with investor accessibility. Storage rates are up to 50% lower than many competing vaulting services, and new clients receive their first month of storage free.

Through the company's integrated system, investors can purchase gold , silver, platinum, or palladium directly from BullionExchanges.com and have those assets automatically vaulted in segregated storage - instantly and securely. No shipping, no insurance paperwork, and no delays.

When it's time to sell, holdings can be liquidated immediately back to Bullion Exchanges through the same platform, without incurring additional insurance, logistics, or shipping costs. This streamlined process removes traditional barriers and expenses, delivering faster transactions, lower costs, and immediate access to liquidity when you need it most.

This frictionless "buy, vault, sell" experience simplifies every step of the precious metals ownership lifecycle - while maintaining complete transparency, security, and control.

There's Never Been a Better Time to Choose Vault Storage

With the gold price beyond $4,000 per ounce and the silver price above $50, secure storage has become more critical - and more cost-effective - than ever. As the value of physical metals continues to rise, so too do the risks and expenses associated with home storage.

Insurance premiums for private safes and personal vaults have skyrocketed alongside bullion prices, while home policies often exclude or cap coverage for precious metals. Worse yet, thefts targeting gold and silver collections have risen sharply, leaving many investors exposed to devastating losses.

Vault storage at Bullion Exchanges eliminates those risks. Every ounce is fully insured under Lloyd's of London policies and protected by institutional-grade infrastructure that no home system could rival. For many investors, professional vaulting now costs less than private insurance alone - offering superior protection and complete peace of mind.

At a time when market volatility and record valuations are rewriting the rules for physical ownership, the Bullion Exchanges vault provides what investors need most: safety, liquidity, and certainty.

Technology That Brings Security to Your Fingertips

Complementing the vault's debut, the Bullion Exchanges Mobile App offers real-time trading, price tracking, and vault management in one secure platform. Available for iOS and Android, the app provides investors with the freedom to buy, sell, and store metals anytime, anywhere. With encrypted connections and two-factor authentication, the app ensures security matches convenience - empowering investors to manage their wealth with confidence and control.

Setting the New Standard for Precious Metals Security

Since its founding in 2012, Bullion Exchanges has evolved into one of the nation's most respected privately held precious metals dealers, conducting several billion dollars in transactions and serving nearly 400,000 clients. The company is headquartered at 30 West 47th Street in Manhattan's Diamond District and maintains an A+ BBB rating built on integrity, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Through its acquisition of the former MTB COMEX-rated vault, Bullion Exchanges now offers a complete ecosystem for investors - secure storage, live trading, and full transparency - all backed by industry-leading technology and security infrastructure.

For investors seeking a facility as secure as Fort Knox but infinitely more transparent, the Bullion Exchanges vault represents the modern evolution of precious metals storage - where protection, technology, and trust converge in the heart of New York City.

SOURCE: Bullion Exchanges

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/bullion-exchanges-unveils-state-of-the-art-vault-in-nycs-diamond-district-1102162