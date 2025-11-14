The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir Receives GRAMMY Award Nomination for 'I Will Not Be Moved'

Celebrated Worship Group a Finalist for 'Best Roots Gospel Album'

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, the six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning ensemble known worldwide for its powerful worship and inspiring ministry, announced today that it has been nominated for a GRAMMY® Award in the "Best Roots Gospel Album" category for its most recent album I Will Not Be Moved.

Recorded live at the Brooklyn Tabernacle in New York and released in February 2025, I Will Not Be Moved marks the choir's 32nd recording. The project features a mix of original and beloved worship songs, including "Come Jesus Come," performed with songwriter Stephen McWhirter and the choir; "Fill My Cup" and the title track "I Will Not Be Moved," featuring soloist Brad Hudson. The album also includes "I Thank You Jesus," with guest vocalist Babbie Mason, and "How Jesus Loves," featuring TaRanda Greene.

I Will Not Be Moved showcases a stunning blend of vocals and instrumentation, highlighted by J. Daniel Smith's thoughtful orchestral arrangements that bring each song to life. Under the direction of Carol Cymbala - who also served as album producer - the choir delivers worship music full of energy and heart. Released by StowTown Records, I Will Not Be Moved combines solid production with soulful artistry, creating an experience that resonates long after the music ends.

"Sometimes when we sing, it seems like the heavens open up, and I am overwhelmed with the glory of God," said the choir's founder and director Carol Cymbala. "There are so many people who are listening who need Jesus so desperately. And when we get to see some of them come to Christ, oh, my goodness, there's nothing more fulfilling than that."

The multi-ethnic choir is composed of members of the Brooklyn Tabernacle, a non-denominational church located in downtown Brooklyn, New York, where Carol Cymbala's husband Jim Cymbala serves as senior pastor. "We are thrilled and grateful for the Grammy nomination the choir has received for its latest project, I Will Not Be Moved," said the Cymbalas in a joint statement.

With six previous GRAMMY Awards in the "Best Gospel Choir or Chorus Album" category - more than any other artist in that field - the choir transcends cultural boundaries, weaving songs that awaken hearts and lead them toward the presence of Christ.

This year, the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir joins a distinguished group of nominees in the "Best Roots Gospel Album" category, including the Gaither Vocal Band, The Isaacs, Karen Peck & New River, and Candi Staton.

The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be held in February 2026, celebrating the previous year's most outstanding achievements across all music genres.

About the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir is a world-renowned gospel choir based in Brooklyn, New York. Under the direction of Carol Cymbala, the choir has released 32 albums, earned six GRAMMY® Awards, and performed at major national and international events, including the 2013 presidential inauguration. The choir represents the diverse congregation of the Brooklyn Tabernacle and is dedicated to sharing a message of faith, hope, and unity through music.

For more information, visit www.brooklyntabernacle.org.

SOURCE: Brooklyn Tabernacle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/the-brooklyn-tabernacle-choir-receives-grammyr-award-nomination-for-i-will-not-be-moved-1102410