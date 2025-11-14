SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Innoflight, a premier supplier of cyber-secure space avionics, and Parsimoni, a leading provider of optimized, secure, and flexible payload operating systems, announced a strategic partnership to develop and deliver Innoflight's innovative Compact Flight Computer (CFC-400XS) equipped with Parsimoni's SpaceOS - a next-generation operating system purpose-built for software-defined satellites.

Innoflight and Parsimoni Partner to Expand Secure Space Computing Capabilities for U.S. and European Markets



Innoflight's radiation-tolerant, heritage, and high-performance CFC-400XS is a compact, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) processing platform engineered for a wide range of applications, including on-board computing (OBC), mission data processing (MDP), and networking functions such as switches and routers. To date, Innoflight has sold more than 200 CFC-400XS units, with over 50 units successfully operating in both low earth orbit (LEO) and geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO).

Parsimoni's SpaceOS introduces a transformative approach to satellite computing through its formally verified unikernel-based software architecture. By allowing each application to run with only the code it requires, SpaceOS drastically reduces system size (up to 20× smaller than traditional operating systems), enhances security (zero trust and post-quantum cryptography), and optimizes performance (run on demand, utilizing less memory and processor resources). The result is a lightweight, secure-by-design platform that enables satellites to run multiple applications, receive seamless updates, and maintain high reliability while mitigating cyber risks. SpaceOS' strict payload software isolation maximizes the efficiency of in-orbit resource utilization. In doing so, it unlocks new revenue opportunities for satellite operators - enabling them to meet internal mission needs while seamlessly monetizing any unused capacity.

Together, the CFC-400XS and SpaceOS deliver a powerful, efficient, and secure computing environment designed for next-generation "smart" (i.e., software-defined) satellite missions and advanced space applications.

"Teaming with Parsimoni brings to market a new, secure, lightweight hardware-software solution tailored for modern space missions," said Vincent Gagnon, Innoflight Chief Revenue Officer. "Our goal is to make this groundbreaking capability available to U.S. and European customers in the near term."

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bridging transatlantic innovation in the space industry," said Miklos Tomka, Parsimoni CEO and co-founder. "Both companies share a commitment to interoperability, mission assurance, and accelerating the deployment of secure, high-performance processing platforms for space vehicle buses and payloads."

SOURCE: Innoflight

