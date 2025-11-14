RedChip Companies, Inc.: Connect Biopharma and Bimergen Energy Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:CNTB) and Bimergen Energy Corp. (OCTQB:BESS) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, November 15, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

CNTB:https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/cntb_access

BESS: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bess_access

In an exclusive interview, Barry Quart, PharmD, CEO of Connect Biopharma, will appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the company is advancing next-generation biologic therapies designed to transform treatment for severe respiratory diseases. Connect Biopharma's lead candidate, rademikibart, is a differentiated, next-generation monoclonal antibody targeting IL-4Ra with the potential to set a new standard in the treatment of acute and chronic asthma and COPD. Backed by strong global Phase 2 data showing rapid improvement in lung function and a favorable safety profile, rademikibart is now being advanced through Phase 2 "Seabreeze STAT" studies in acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, with topline data expected in the first half of 2026. Dr. Quart also provides insight into the company's regulatory path to Phase 3 trials, robust financial position with cash runway into 2027, and large commercial opportunity exceeding $5 billion in combined peak sales potential across asthma and COPD.

Robert J. Brilon, co-CEO of Bimergen, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Bimergen's expanding portfolio of utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects designed to meet surging U.S. electricity demand. The Company currently controls 23 development-stage projects totaling approximately 2.0 GW of planned capacity across key power markets, including ERCOT, PJM, WECC, and MISO. Brilon will outline Bimergen's strategy of advancing its flagship 100 MW Redbird project in Texas, securing long-term offtake agreements with institutional counterparties, and monetizing up to 50% of project CapEx through federal investment tax credits. With expected revenues of up to $400 million from its development pipeline and strong industry tailwinds from electrification, renewable integration, and AI-driven data center growth, Bimergen is positioned as a next-generation independent power producer driving the future of grid reliability.

CNTB and BESS are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming care for asthma and COPD. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the Company is advancing rademikibart, a next-generation, potentially best-in-class antibody designed to target IL-4Ra. The Company is currently conducting global clinical studies of rademikibart for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, areas with significant unmet need. Connect has granted an exclusive license to Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for rademikibart in Greater China. Under the exclusive license and collaboration agreement, Connect is eligible to receive remaining milestone payments up to an aggregate amount of approximately $110 million upon the achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones. Connect is also eligible to receive royalties at tiered percentage rates up to low double-digit percentages on net sales in Greater China.

For more information visit www.connectbiopharma.com.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation [OTCQB: BESS] is a utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) asset owner, project developer, and independent power provider focused on capitalizing on the demand for grid reliability and reducing energy price volatility. Bimergen partners with institutional investors to finance, construct, and operate energy storage facilities under long-term offtake agreements that ensure stable, contract-backed revenue. For more information, visit www.bimergen.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/connect-biopharma-and-bimergen-energy-interviews-to-air-on-the-r-1102507