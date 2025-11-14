Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health to Distribute Tollo Health GLP-1 Companion Muscle Loss Medical Food to Pharmacies & Physicians

Company to offer the first clinically validated dietary management of sarcopenia, now available for GLP-1 muscle loss, positioning Wellgistics to help 6,500+ independent pharmacy network ('Pharmacy Network') and telehealth partners mitigate patient muscle loss in the GLP-1 drug market, estimated to grow to $150 billion by 2030

Company to offer first SARS-CoV-2 related natural antiviral combo for Long COVID with addition of 3CL protease inhibitor supplement Tollovid® to Galectovid 1 & 3 inhibitor Medical Food Galectovid® distribution agreement to Pharmacy Network & physicians

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. ("Wellgistics") (NASDAQ:WGRX), a leader in the integration of physical and technology healthcare infrastructure for prescription drugs, today announced that it has expanded its agreement with Tollo Health to offer the first GLP-1 companion muscle loss medical food to its 6,500+ independent pharmacy network ('Pharmacy Network') and physicians. The product is a branded version of a proprietary formulation that has been widely studied in metabolic dysfunction, with patients presenting diabetes type 2, heart failure, and COPD. Wellgistics will be selling the medical food as an adjunct to GLP-1 therapies to help mitigate muscle loss during weight loss while on therapy and to mitigate weight after discontinuation.

"With the GLP-1 muscle loss market sitting at $53 billion annually according to Grandview Research and expected to reach $156 billion by 2030, driven by increase in numbers of patients and availability of oral formulation, the key side effect described by patients is outsized muscle loss," said Prashant Patel, RPh, President & Interim-CEO of Wellgistics Health. "By bringing to market a medical food alternative with significant clinical data in mitigating sarcopenia, even increasing muscle mass and strength, we are first to market with a data-driven, proprietary formulation that can potentially help patients more safely take this class of medication. We believe there is significant interest in a product to preserve muscle mass and increase strength as an pharmacy and/or physician recommend adjunct to prescription GLP-1 medications."

Concurrent with this announcement, the Company announced that it has expanded its antiviral offering by adding 3CL protease inhibitor product Tollovid® to its already marketed galectin 1 & 3 inhibitor medical food Galectovid primarily targeting patients with Long COVID. Tollovid combined with Galectovid represent the first natural antiviral combination available in the market targeting SARS-CoV-2 specific replication and immune function mechanisms.

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) delivers medications from manufacturer to patient-faster, smarter, and more affordably. Its integrated platform connects 6,500+ pharmacies and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment. As a PBM-agnostic alternative, Wellgistics provides end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust in U.S. healthcare.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

About Tollo Health, LLC

Tollo Health, LLC is a medical foods and precision neutraceutical company seeking to bring to market proprietary formulations for the dietary management of GLP-1 treatment-related side effects and chronic viral conditions, include Long COVID. Tollo intends to bring to market a full suite of products that provide patients with prescription medication-enabling benefits in areas with approved drugs and functional relief in conditions for which there are no approved drugs, but mechanistic understanding of the disease is improving. By using tailored natural product formulation that deliver the cGMP-manufactured ingredients with the right formulation at the right dose, Tollo aims to fill a key gap in the delivery of prescription drugs that have side effects and chronic conditions for which there are no approved treatments. For more information, please visit Tollo's website at www.tollohealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Wellgistics Health's strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

