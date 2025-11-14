This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Clémence Leclair, ESG Manager at Germany's Belectric. She says active listening, empathy, and self-reflection are are essential components of strong leadership within the renewable-energy industry. "As professionals in research and development already know very well, there is rarely just one path to excellence. In fact, some of the most unconventional approaches can turn out to be the most effective or innovative," she states.The solar industry stands among the most dynamic and rapidly evolving sectors globally. It requires not only technical expertise ...

