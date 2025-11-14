S-Fuelcell (KOSDAQ: 288620), announced that it is accelerating its efforts to deploy its Grid-Free, On-Site (GFOS) modular fuel cell platform amid global AI data center growth and escalating power infrastructure constraints. Positioned as a primary on-site power solution, GFOS is designed to operate independently from overstressed transmission networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251114595358/en/

GFOS offers AI Data Center a path to power independence without the regulatory friction or capex burden of grid expansion (Image: S-Fuelcell)

The GFOS architecture features a scalable, tower-type configuration composed of PEM (Polymer Electrolyte Membrane) fuel cell modules deployed in series and parallel arrays, enabling megawatt-class output suitable for high-density AI workloads. The system is engineered for dual-fuel compatibility natural gas for near-term deployment, hydrogen for long-term decarbonization delivering both immediate functionality and future-proofing.

The platform's capacity to respond rapidly to volatile, high-load AI compute cycles addresses a critical gap in conventional grid reliability. With Tier 3+ uptime (99.982%) now a baseline requirement for AI infrastructure, GFOS offers operators a path to power independence without the regulatory friction or capex burden of grid expansion.

Initial rollouts will utilize natural gas to meet immediate demand surges, particularly in regions where AI infrastructure is outpacing utility development. Once clean hydrogen becomes commercially scalable, GFOS systems can transition with minimal engineering revisions-ensuring alignment with hydrogen economy roadmaps in Korea, Japan, the U.S., and Europe.

To expand global reach and reduce cost barriers that have historically limited fuel cell adoption, S-Fuelcell is strengthening its domestic mass-production footprint while evaluating overseas manufacturing hubs. A global supply chain tailored for AI infrastructure requirements-low-carbon, scalable, and resilient-is under construction.

S-Fuelcell projects GFOS to become a foundational asset in the distributed generation stack for AI data centers, as operators prioritize energy sovereignty and carbon neutrality amid geopolitical instability and rising compute demand. GFOS positions S-Fuelcell as a first-mover in delivering sovereign-aligned, modular hydrogen power systems for the AI era.

About S-Fuelcell

S-Fuelcell is a leading Korea-based fuel cell manufacturing and energy technology company specializing in high-efficiency PEMFC systems. The company provides clean, reliable, and scalable distributed power solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With a strong focus on decarbonization and next-generation hydrogen technologies, S-Fuelcell is committed to delivering advanced on-site power systems optimized for AI data centers, microgrids, and global clean energy markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251114595358/en/

Contacts:

S-Group Public Relations Team

marketing@s-energy.com

www.s-fuelcell.com