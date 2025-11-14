BlackRock's BUIDL, Tokenized by Securitize, Now Accepted as Collateral for Trading on Binance and Launches on BNB Chain

MIAMI and DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, and Binance, the largest crypto exchange by volume and users, today announced that the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), will now be accepted as off-exchange collateral for trading on Binance. This further establishes BUIDL's role as a foundational building block of onchain finance, by enabling the exchange's global user base of institutional and advanced traders to unlock new efficiencies in capital deployment while maintaining exposure to tokenized Treasuries.

In parallel, BUIDL is launching a new share class on the BNB Chain network, one of the world's leading blockchain ecosystems, expanding investor access and interoperability with other onchain financial applications.

"BUIDL's expansion to BNB Chain and its use as collateral on Binance further extends its reach and utility," said Carlos Domingo, Co-founder and CEO of Securitize. "We're continuing to bring regulated real-world assets onchain while unlocking new forms of utility that were previously out of reach."

"Our institutional clients have asked for more interest-bearing stable assets they can hold as collateral while actively trading on our exchange," said Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance. "Integrating BUIDL with our banking triparty partners and our crypto-native custody partner, Ceffu, meets their needs and enables our clients to confidently scale allocation while meeting compliance requirements."

"BNB Chain is designed for scalable, low-cost, and secure financial applications, and we're excited to welcome BUIDL to our ecosystem," said Sarah Song, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain. "BUIDL is turning real-world assets into programmable financial instruments, enabling entirely new types of investment strategies on-chain."

"This milestone highlights our continued focus on transforming tokenization from concept to practical market utility," said Robbie Mitchnick, Global Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock. "By enabling BUIDL to operate as collateral across leading digital market infrastructure, we're helping bring foundational elements of traditional finance into the onchain finance arena."

Launched in March 2024, BUIDL was BlackRock's first tokenized fund to be issued on a public blockchain, tokenized by Securitize, offering qualified investors access to U.S. dollar yields with flexible custody, daily dividend payouts, and 24/7/365 peer-to-peer transfers.

This integration builds on BUIDL's availability across other leading networks including Arbitrum, Aptos, Avalanche, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon and Solana.

About Securitize

Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $4B+ AUM (as of May 2025), is bringing the world on-chain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others. Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is a SEC-registered broker dealer, digital transfer agent, fund administrator, and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). Securitize has also been recognized as a 2025 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 290 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com .

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is one of the largest and most active blockchain ecosystems in the world, supported by a global community of developers and users. With high throughput, low transaction costs, and full EVM compatibility, BNB Chain powers scalable applications across finance, gaming, and the broader Web3 economy. For more information, please visit www.bnbchain.org .

Securitize Disclosures

Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC, ("Securitize Markets") a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Securitize Markets, LLC, and Securitize Capital, an Exempt Reporting Adviser, are not involved in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, a service provided by Securitize. Assets such as digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal.

Securitize, Inc. (Securitize) is a Delaware corporation. Securitize is a technology provider which, together with its affiliates, maintains an end-to-end web-based platform used by issuers for issuing securities, specifically including digital asset securities. Securitize is not a registered broker-dealer.

Securitize, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Securitize Markets also operates Securitize Markets ATS, an alternative trading system. Securitize Capital, LLC is an exempt reporting adviser filed with the State of Florida.

Disclaimer

Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment can go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives, and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use , VIP Loan Terms of Use and Risk Warning .

