Mobile Global Esports Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Reality Sports Online Assets

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (OTCID:MGAM), a technology and IP company at the intersection of iGaming, fantasy sports, and entertainment, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of assets from Reality Sports Online ("RSO"). The transaction is now definitive and closed.

Reality Sports Online operates a differentiated fantasy sports platform built around multi-year player contracts, salary caps, free agency structures, rookie drafts, and real-world general manager decision-making dynamics. The platform has cultivated an active and committed user base centered on strategy, continuity, and long-term league engagement.

"We are pleased to complete the acquisition of assets from Reality Sports Online," said Brett Rosin, Chief Executive Officer of MGAM. "RSO aligns directly with our strategy to deliver deeper and more compelling sports gaming experiences. Our initial integration efforts will focus on enhancing user engagement and introducing micro-transaction features that have proven highly effective across our existing platforms."

Integration initiatives are underway, including the deployment of new user engagement systems, expanded league play features, and micro-transaction functionality tailored to the RSO's community of more than 7,500 loyal and highly active users. Additional platform updates and rollout details will be announced as implementation progresses.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) is a technology and intellectual property company at the intersection of sports, gaming, and next-generation connected entertainment. The Company develops and operates platforms that personalize predictive, fantasy, and competitive game experiences designed to increase engagement, retention, and user lifetime value. MGAM's portfolio includes proprietary gameplay frameworks, dynamic competitive environments, and immersive sports simulation experiences. The Company is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. MGAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

