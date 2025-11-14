Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Ensogo, Master of science in Sustainability Management (MScSM) and Institute for Management and Innovation UTM, are excited to announce their participation in the inaugural Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, Ensogo, Master of science in Sustainability Management (MScSM) and Institute for Management and Innovation UTM, will host Recharging Sustainability: The Strategic Role Of AI, which aims to foster meaningful discussion and collaboration among sustainability professionals, academics, and innovators across the Greater Toronto Area. The event seeks to build community and strengthen Canada's sustainability sector by exploring how artificial intelligence can serve as a catalyst for more efficient, transparent, and impactful sustainability practices.

Recharging Sustainability: The Strategic Role Of AI is taking place during CCWX 2025, which runs from November 24 to November 30th.

Event details:

Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Time: 8:00am EST

8:00am EST Format/Location: In-Person / University of Toronto Kaneff Innovation Centre, Mississauga

To learn more about Recharging Sustainability: The Strategic Role Of AI, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About Ensogo, Master of science in Sustainability Management (MScSM) and Institute for Management and Innovation UTM

Ensogo Ensogo is an AI-native sustainability platform helping organizations simplify impact measurement and accelerate progress toward Sustainability goals. By leveraging AI agents, Ensogo automates data collection, analysis, and reporting -empowering businesses to make smarter, faster, and more transparent sustainability decisions.



Master of science in Sustainability Management (MScSM) The Master of Science in Sustainability Management (MScSM) program at the University of Toronto Mississauga bridges sustainability science with business strategy and policy. The program equips future leaders with the analytical, managerial, and technical skills needed to integrate sustainability into decision-making across sectors.



Institute for Management and Innovation UTM The Institute for Management & Innovation (IMI) at the University of Toronto Mississauga is the university's hub for professional and graduate programs that connect business, policy, and science. The MScSM program is housed within IMI, reflecting its mission to develop innovative leaders who can drive sustainable change across sectors.





About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is a five-year initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply to have their event included in the inaugural 2025 week, which will run from November 24 to November 30, 2025. To learn more about CCWX and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.

