Acrow Bridge Installed to Enhance Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety in Iceland

Rapidly installed modular steel structure minimized traffic disruptions on busy route in Reykjavik

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2025, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to note one of its modular steel bridges has been installed to carry pedestrians and cyclists over the Sæbraut Highway, a major route in and out of Reykjavik, Iceland. The bridge has greatly improved safety for travelers between Vogahverfi and the new neighborhood development in Vogabyggð, including students of Vogaskóli primary school, who now have a much safer route to and from school.

Acrow's Compact 200® bridge was sold to the project owner, the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration (Vegagerdin), and provided to Ístak, the company awarded the contract to assemble and install the structure. To minimize traffic disruption at the site, the bridge, which is 27 meters (89') long and 3.15 meters (10') wide, was assembled at the contractor's depot then moved to the site fully assembled. To enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists, a locally designed and manufactured enclosure with walls and a roof was fitted to the bridge before it was lifted in with a crane during overnight hours. Once the bridge was placed in position, the highway was reopened to traffic. The bridge was finished with towers and elevators provided by Vegagerdin. Local designs were carried out by Verkis Consulting Engineers.

The bridge was opened to pedestrians and cyclists on 18 August 2025, and is expected to remain in place for approximately one year, until construction on the Sæbraut Highway Cap project begins. At that point, the versatile structure will be disassembled, reconfigured to a length of 33 meters (108'), and reinstalled at a second location over the same highway.

"Acrow's modular steel bridge provided an ideal solution to the many challenges of the project," said Acrow's Director of Business Development - Europe, Josep Costa. "The versatility of our solutions, combined with the easy, rapid installation will not only minimize highway closures during the different project stages, but will also provide a safe route for pedestrians and cyclists far more quickly than conventional bridge construction methods."

"It was an honor to have been involved in this important project," said Paul Sullivan, Acrow's President - International Business. "The close coordination of the many stakeholders involved in the design and construction stages contributed to the success of this complex project and Acrow is delighted to have been of service to the local community in Reykjavik."

