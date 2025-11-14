VRAIKO: Redefining Skincare With the Power of the High-Altitude Calanthe Orchid

Rooted in years of dedicated gua sha and lymphatic skincare expertise, VRAIKO blends high-altitude Calanthe Orchid with science-backed botanicals to deliver radiant, rejuvenated skin - naturally, sustainably, and without compromise.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Deep in the alpine forests of Yunnan, China, a delicate but powerful flower quietly thrives - the Calanthe orchid, also known as the Shrimp Orchid. Despite living in a world of constant humidity shifts and biting cold, this orchid doesn't just survive - it flourishes. Scientists have found that this rare plant owes its resilience to adaptive polysaccharides - sugar molecules that help the orchid retain moisture, support cell health, and protect it from environmental stress.

It's this botanical wonder that inspired the creation of VRAIKO's Calanthe Oil Serum - a formula designed not only to hydrate but to help your skin adapt and thrive, no matter what climate or lifestyle you live in.

Why Oil Serums Deserve a Place in Your Routine

While traditional moisturizers often focus on sealing the skin's surface, oil serums like VRAIKO's Calanthe blend work differently. They mimic the skin's natural lipid barrier, delivering nutrients directly into the deeper layers of the epidermis. This is especially crucial when your skin is dehydrated - a state where it lacks water, not oil.

Dehydrated skin isn't just dry - it's dull, tight, and prone to premature aging. A loss of hydration breaks down collagen fibers and slows down cellular turnover, making skin appear tired and less radiant. That's why applying a deeply hydrating product, like a nutrient-rich oil serum, can make all the difference.

The Calanthe Advantage: Adaptive Hydration from Nature

What sets the Calanthe Oil Serum apart is its origin in high-altitude plant survival. Unlike conventional hydrators, the Calanthe orchid extract works with your skin's microbiome and moisture barrier, helping it adjust to changes in humidity, temperature, and even pollution.

It's a kind of biomimicry - translating the orchid's natural ability to retain hydration into something your skin can benefit from. Similar to how desert plants develop water-storing tissues, or mushrooms produce beta-glucans to protect themselves from oxidative stress, the Calanthe orchid's polysaccharides offer adaptive hydration that goes beyond basic moisture.

Plant Oils: More Than Just a Glow

Alongside the orchid extract, the serum contains a balanced blend of plant-based oils - chosen for their nutrient density and skin compatibility. These include oils high in linoleic acid, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy skin barrier, and antioxidants that neutralize free radicals.

Interestingly, plant oils don't just moisturize - they actively support skin recovery. For example, oils like rosehip and squalane have been studied for their ability to reduce fine lines and calm inflammation. Their lightweight, fast-absorbing nature also makes them suitable for both oily and dry skin types, as balanced hydration helps regulate sebum production - debunking the myth that oil makes oily skin worse.

Price and Availability

The VRAIKO Calanthe Orchid Gua Sha Face Oil Serum ($19.99) is now available on the official VRAIKO website and Amazon store.

