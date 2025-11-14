Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering Telecom and AI stocks issues a snapshot looking at how AI is playing a key role in companies announcing record growth during this earning's period, featuring IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a Global Connectivity, AI and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity.





Quarterly Earnings News - How AI is Shaping Record Growth across Multiple Sectors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/274485_4a6e30bdf47cabf0_001full.jpg

Artificial intelligence (AI) stands as a key catalyst for unprecedented revenue and earnings expansion in various industries, most prominently in technology, but with growing momentum in areas like industrial goods, financial services and healthcare. The latest quarterly earnings disclosures underscore an expanding divide between AI frontrunners and those trailing behind, as AI-centric firms deliver substantial superior results.

Recent earnings news from IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) and TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) tell the AI growth story.

AI Telecom stock IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, delivering record revenue growth, solid profitability metrics and further strengthening its balance sheet as it continues executing its expansion strategy.

From the news:

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue (Q3 2025): $102.8 million vs. $72.1 million in Q2 2025 ( +42% QoQ ) and compared to $54.2 million in Q3 2024 ( +90% YoY ).

$102.8 million vs. $72.1 million in Q2 2025 ( ) and compared to $54.2 million in Q3 2024 ( ). Revenue (9 months ended Sept 30): $232.6 million vs. $184.3 million in 2024 ( +26% YoY ).

$232.6 million vs. $184.3 million in 2024 ( ). Gross Revenue: $118.5 million (including $15.7 million intercompany revenue, highlighting strong subsidiary synergy).

$118.5 million (including $15.7 million intercompany revenue, highlighting strong subsidiary synergy). Adjusted EBITDA (Q3 2025): $683,189 (Telecom: $604,514 | Fintech: $78,675).

$683,189 (Telecom: $604,514 | Fintech: $78,675). Revenue Run Rate: $411.5 million.

$411.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA Run Rate: $2.73 million.

$2.73 million. Assets: $46.8 million ( $12.23 per share ) as of September 30, 2025.

$46.8 million ( ) as of September 30, 2025. Stockholders' Equity: $17.8 million ( $4.66 per share ) as of September 30, 2025 which represent an increase of 50.02% with respect to $11.9 million as of December 31, 2024.

$17.8 million ( ) as of September 30, 2025 which represent an increase of 50.02% with respect to $11.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Shares Outstanding: 3,832,470 as of September 30, 2025.

IQSTEL reaffirms it is on track to achieve its full-year 2025 revenue forecast of $340 million, driven by sustained organic growth across its Telecom, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Cybersecurity divisions.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with no dilutive debt, no convertible notes, and no warrants outstanding.

Q3 2025 Strategic Highlights

Acquisition of Globetopper (51% Ownership):

Strengthens IQSTEL's global footprint and establishes a revenue mix of approximately 80% .

. Telecom and 20% Fintech, enhancing diversification and profitability.

Debt-Free Status:

IQSTEL confirms it is a dilutive debt-free company, with no convertible notes and no warrants outstanding, providing shareholders with a clean, efficient capital structure.

Partnership with Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU):

IQSTEL and Cycurion agreed to exchange $1 million in shares , forming a sibling-company alliance to develop next-generation AI-driven cybersecurity solutions .

, forming a to develop next-generation . Both companies will distribute $500,000 in shares as dividends to their shareholders before December 31, 2025 .

to their shareholders before . Thanks to this strategic partnership, IQSTEL is adding Cybersecurity services to its expanding portfolio, reinforcing its position as a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Services Corporation.

AI-Powered Call Center Services Launched:

IQSTEL successfully launched its AI-driven Call Center Services - www.contactcenter.iqstel.com - powered by its proprietary AI engine IQ2Call.ai, developed internally by the company's AI division.

Strategic Vision: Building a Global Connectivity, AI & Digital Services Corporation:

IQSTEL's long-term strategy is to be recognized as a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Services Corporation .

. With a presence in 21 countries , the company has built a solid business platform , selling hundreds of millions of dollars in services to over 600 of the largest telecom operators around the world .

, the company has built a , selling to . IQSTEL is now leveraging this global business platform to expand into high-tech, high-margin verticals - including Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity .

to - including . The trust, relationships, and infrastructure IQSTEL has built are difficult to replicate, giving the company a powerful competitive advantage to continue scaling profitably.

CEO Commentary:

"Our third quarter results highlight not only our consistent growth but the strength of the company's fundamentals," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL.

"With $12.23 in assets per share and $4.66 in equity per share, IQSTEL is financially stronger than ever. We remain deeply committed to increasing shareholder value through profitable growth, innovation, and disciplined execution.

"Our business model is proven. Our operating businesses have generated positive adjusted EBITDA and positive net income for several quarters in a row, demonstrating sustained operational profitability. While our rapid expansion required financing that temporarily affected consolidated results, these costs have been amortized in a short period. Having reached critical mass, IQSTEL's bottom line is now beginning to accelerate - and investors should expect this profitability trend to strengthen in the coming quarters."

Iglesias added:

"After becoming a dilutive debt-free company and achieving record revenue growth, IQSTEL is now in the best business and corporate shape in its history to reach our $15 million EBITDA target in 2026. We are building the foundation for a billion-dollar global corporation - one quarter at a time."

Looking Ahead:

IQSTEL remains fully on track to achieve its 2025 revenue forecast of $340 million and has already announced an organic revenue forecast of $430 million for 2026, representing 26% year-over-year organic growth.

With a revenue run rate above $400 million, zero dilutive debt, and a solid equity position, IQSTEL continues its transformation into one of the fastest-growing technology corporations listed on Nasdaq - combining Connectivity, AI, Fintech, and Cybersecurity into one powerful global platform.

Thanks to its strong balance sheet, explosive revenue growth, and its strategic position in both the telecommunications and technology markets, IQSTEL could become an attractive acquisition target for larger industry players seeking expansion in high-growth digital and AI-driven sectors.

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI, recently reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

From the news:

Record Third Quarter Revenue and Revenue Backlog Highlight Unprecedented Demand for AI

"We delivered an exceptional third quarter, setting new records for revenue and almost doubling our revenue backlog to more than $55 billion," said Michael Intrator, Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, CoreWeave. "Our performance reflects disciplined execution across every part of our business, from scaling infrastructure and expanding capacity to deepening customer relationships and advancing our software and services. CoreWeave's position as the essential cloud for AI has never been stronger as we drive growth through focus and innovation to power the next generation of AI."

AI was a dominant factor in record growth just reported by RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) as it announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

From the news:

AI and 5G adoption drives demand as the Company sees positive cash flow with the highest operating margin in seven years

Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer said, "RADCOM remains committed to delivering advanced, intelligent solutions that are transforming the assurance landscape. Driven by successful execution, we delivered record revenue of $18.4 million, our highest operating margin since 2018, record non-GAAP operating income, and more than $5 million in positive cash flow during the third quarter. These results underscore the resilience of our operating model and the clear value our AI-driven assurance solutions provide in lowering total cost of ownership and enabling comprehensive observability across customer networks."

"Heading into the fourth quarter, we maintain strong operating momentum and clear visibility toward achieving our full-year guidance of 15%-18% year-over-year revenue growth," continued Mr. Eppstein. "We remain focused on executing with discipline, converting our robust pipeline into revenue, expanding within our current installed base, and advancing strategic partnerships that reinforce our market position and extend our technology leadership."

Third Quarter of 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $18.4 million, compared to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, or 16.2% year-over-year growth.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, or 13.1% of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $1.2 million, or 7.6% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.8 million, or 20.9% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.6 million, or 16.7% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $4.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Positive cash flow of $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $106.7 million, and no debt, ending the third quarter with its highest ever cash levels.

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

From the news:

Total revenues of $298.7 million, 17.0% year-over-year growth.

Net income of $31.4 million, net income margin of 10.5%.

Adjusted Net Income of $39.0 million, Adjusted Net Income margin of 13.1%.

Diluted EPS of $0.34, Adjusted EPS of $0.42.

Adjusted EBITDA of $63.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $54.3 million, Free Cash Flow of $42.0 million and 66.1% conversion of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow. Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $48.0 million and 75.6% conversion of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

"In the third quarter of 2025, we generated record revenue of $298.7 million, a year-over-year growth rate of 17.0%, led by our third quarter in a row of more than 50% growth in AI Services. We also delivered Adjusted EBITDA margins of 21.2%, which we believe to be among the best in our industry. These results are a testament to our operational execution, financial discipline and the investments we have made in our specialized service offerings," said Co-Founder and CEO, Bryce Maddock. "Looking forward, we plan to increase our investments in Generative AI led transformation services to support our clients in the AI era."

Research more AI and tech stocks with Investorideas.com free stock directory

https://www.investorideas.com/TSS/stock_list.asp

