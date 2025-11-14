Empowering Communities Worldwide with 63,000+ Volunteer Hours and Over 3 Million Meals Donated

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) employees have again demonstrated their commitment to community impact, dedicating a record-breaking 63,214 volunteer hours during the company's global month of service, Achieving Greater Together. This annual initiative mobilized staff across 20 countries, supporting 1,500 nonprofit organizations and driving meaningful change on a global scale.

Throughout October, Northern Trust employees collaborated with local partners to address urgent community needs from packing meals in Sydney to feed those in need and supporting early childhood education in Bangalore, to harvesting and preparing food with A Safe Haven in Chicago, packing holiday gifts for children in Limerick, and building homes with Habitat for Humanity. The collective contributions across all of the regions where Northern Trust operates reflect the company's truly international reach and impact.

"Every year, our global month of service, Achieving Greater Together, reminds us of the power of collective action," said Shana Hayes, Chief Social Impact Officer at Northern Trust. "In October, our colleagues volunteered the equivalent of seven years' worth of hours in just one month. By uniting across teams and geographies, we're making a lasting difference for communities. Our employees' commitment reflects the spirit of service at the heart of Northern Trust."

Northern Trust encourages employees to give back year-round, offering two paid volunteer days annually. For every hour volunteered in October, the company pledges 50 meals to those in need through The Global FoodBanking Network, European Food Banks Federation and Feeding America. This year, employees helped donate 3,168,700 meals, surpassing the campaign's ambitious goal of 3,150,000.

To see the impact in action, follow NTGivesBack on Northern Trust's LinkedIn.

