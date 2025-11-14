Anzeige
Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
PhotonPay Joins Circle's Arc Public Testnet to Advance Global Payment Innovation

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, an AI-powered financial infrastructure provider, has officially joined Circle's Arc public testnet, an open, developer-friendly Layer-1 blockchain network designed to bring real-world economic activity onchain and evolve into the next-generation Economic Operating System (OS) for the internet.

Working alongside leading innovators in global payments, technology, and fintech, this initiative represents a major stride toward building open, programmable financial infrastructure. It also highlights a key shift in modernizing global payment systems and empowering enterprises to adopt blockchain-driven financial solutions.

Trusted by 200,000+ businesses worldwide to overcome banking and payment challenges, PhotonPay delivers simple, scalable, and customizable solutions - including accounts, card issuing, global payouts, online payment, FX management, and embedded finance.

Arc marks a significant milestone in developing open financial networks for the global economy. With predictable dollar-based fees, sub-second transaction finality, optional privacy configurations, and seamless integration into Circle's full-stack platform, Arc supports diverse use cases across lending, capital markets, FX, and international payments.

Through its participation in Arc's testnet, PhotonPay seeks to bridge traditional finance with blockchain-powered innovation, advancing transparency, security, and efficiency across the global financial ecosystem.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photonpay-joins-circles-arc-public-testnet-to-advance-global-payment-innovation-302615689.html

