Medical Device Plastics Market worth $31.82 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Medical Device Plastics Market by Material (Standard Plastics, Engineering Plastics), Source, Manufacturing Process (Extrusion, CNC Machining, Injection Molding), Application (Diagnostics Equipment, Surgical Instruments), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030' is expected to reach USD 31.82 billion by 2030 from USD 21.93 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Medical Device Plastics Market

220 - Tables

90 - Figures

255 - Pages

The growth of the medical device plastics market is being propelled by a combination of technological, demographic, and regional factors. Global healthcare spending, expanding medical device manufacturing base, and rapid adoption of advanced, diagnostic, and therapeutic technologies are driving consistent demand for high-performance plastic components. The healthcare expenditure in the US reached USD 4.9 trillion in 2023, accounting for 17.6% of GDP, with strong momentum in hospital care, diagnostics, and home healthcare all major consumers of molded plastic parts.

Standard plastics segment to account for largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The standard plastics segment leads the medical device plastics market, primarily due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of processing, and wide applicability across disposable and noninvasive medical devices. Materials such as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), and PVC are widely used in products like tubing, syringes, diagnostic housings, and IV components, where high volume and regulatory compliance are critical. The dominance of this segment is further reinforced by the growing demand for single-use and sterile medical devices, driven by infection control measures and cost containment in healthcare settings. Additionally, ongoing advancements in polymer formulation and cleanroom molding technologies have improved the clarity and chemical resistance of standard plastics, making them more suitable for various medical applications.

Injection molding segment to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The injection molding process dominates the medical device plastics market due to its high precision, scalability, and suitability for complex geometries required in modern medical devices. It enables the mass production of consistent, contamination-free components such as diagnostic housings, connectors, syringes, and wearable device casings. Market growth is being fueled by the increasing demand for miniaturized and lightweight medical devices, alongside advancements in micro- and multi-material injection molding that allow integration of multiple functions into a single component. Moreover, the rise in contract manufacturing partnerships and automation in cleanroom environments across North America and other regions has enhanced production efficiency and reduced defects. With its ability to combine cost-effectiveness, precision, and regulatory compliance, injection molding remains the preferred manufacturing process for both OEMs and medical device molders worldwide.

Drug delivery systems segment to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The drug delivery systems segment leads the medical device plastics market globally, supported by rising demand for advanced, patient-friendly, and self-administrable devices. In the Asia Pacific, the market is witnessing strong growth driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, rapid urbanization, and increasing government support for local medical device production, particularly in China, India, and South Korea. Meanwhile, Europe is seeing momentum from the shift toward sustainable and recyclable materials in drug delivery devices, aligned with the EU's stringent medical device regulation (MDR) and environmental policies. The combination of aging populations, rising chronic disease prevalence, and technological advancements such as connected drug delivery systems and smart injectors continues to position this segment as the leading application area in the medical device plastics market.

North America to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

North America leads the medical device plastics market, driven by its well-established healthcare infrastructure, strong R&D capabilities, and the presence of major medical device manufacturers and contract molders. The region's leadership is reinforced by stringent FDA regulations, which encourage the use of biocompatible and high-performance plastics in critical medical applications. Additionally, domestic manufacturing initiatives, such as the 'Buy American' policy and new production investments by companies like Abbott, Medtronic, Jabil, and SMC Ltd., are strengthening local supply chains. With strong innovation in wearables, diagnostic devices, and drug delivery systems, alongside the expansion of cleanroom injection molding capacity, North America remains the global hub for precision-molded medical plastic components.

Key players

The Medical Device Plastics market major players such as Jabil Inc. (US), Phillips Medisize (US), Donatelle Plastics, LLC (US), Spectrum Plastics Group (US), Bemis Manufacturing Company (US), Nolato (Sweden), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Freudenberg Medical (US), Viant (US), and SMC Ltd. (US).

