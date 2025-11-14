Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - WorkUgo, a next-generation workforce mobility platform, is accelerating its mission to close the global skilled trades gap through technology, partnerships, and leadership growth. Following its successful launch, the company announced the addition of two seasoned executives and new partnerships aimed at scaling its operations across continents.





WorkUgo connects employers in developed markets with certified trades professionals from emerging economies, streamlining the complex process of sourcing, vetting, migration, and relocation into one unified system. For companies that already have access to overseas talent, WorkUgo also provides standalone immigration and credentialing support - managing the most complex, time-consuming steps of bringing workers and engineers to Canada and ensuring their qualifications are recognized locally.

Backed by a pre-seed investment from Digital Future Venture Fund, WorkUgo is currently engaging with seed-stage investors and expanding its sourcing networks in Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Empowering Global Mobility Through Technology

Founded by Andrew Malenkov, former Tech Product Lead at Just Eat Takeaway, and Oleksii Vitchenko, serial tech entrepreneur and venture investor, WorkUgo addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing advanced economies: access to skilled labor.

"In Canada alone, over 700,000 tradespeople are expected to retire by 2028, yet fewer than 20% of apprentices reach certification," said Malenkov, WorkUgo's Co-Founder and CEO. "This is not a talent shortage-it's an access problem. Our platform builds the bridge that connects skilled professionals ready to relocate with Canadian employers who need them now."

WorkUgo's proprietary stack combines:

AI-powered candidate matching and vetting

Credential and immigration management tools

Help with relocation and onboarding workflows

Global partnerships with local recruitment and immigration consultant networks

The company's vision extends far beyond Canada. "We want to help hundreds of thousands of skilled workers access better jobs abroad while giving employers reliable, compliant workforce solutions," said Vitchenko. "Everyone wins when opportunity flows both ways."

Strengthening the Executive Team

To accelerate growth, WorkUgo has welcomed two senior industry leaders: Ian Yule, former President of Greenlight Tech Staffing and ex-Vice President at Randstad Canada, and Jeffrey David Harris, Founder & CEO of AmbiMi and ex-Founder of Impact Recruitment.

Yule brings over 15 years of experience leading recruitment operations in technology, industrial, and manufacturing sectors. "What excites me about WorkUgo is its ability to unlock a completely untapped global talent pipeline," said Yule. "We're not just recruiting-we're helping entire sectors stay competitive while opening real mobility opportunities for workers."

Harris, recognized for his work in platform development and AI-driven staffing models, will advise on product and operational strategy. "WorkUgo is tackling one of the biggest inefficiencies in the global labor market-getting certified tradespeople where they're needed most, faster and fairer," he said.

Scaling for 2026 and Beyond

By combining deep recruitment expertise with a data-driven, AI-enabled platform, WorkUgo is set to relocate hundreds of skilled trades professionals to Canada in 2026.

WorkUgo streamlines a traditionally fragmented process by integrating sourcing, credentialing, immigration, and relocation into a single operational framework. The result: faster hiring, full compliance with labor regulations, and improved retention rates for employers, while giving workers transparent access to stable, well-paid careers abroad.

For employers who already have access to overseas talent but need help with immigration and credentialing, WorkUgo fast-tracks their candidates' relocation to Canada and maximizes the chances of securing work permits and recognition of prior education and professional experience needed to achieve journeyman status.

Building the Global Talent Bridge

WorkUgo continues to expand its network and invites collaboration with:

Investors interested in participating in the next funding round, supporting WorkUgo's growth in technology development, and global workforce mobility initiatives

Canadian employers in construction, mining&metals, oil&gas, energy, transportation and manufacturing seeking qualified international candidates

"Our goal is to make workforce mobility seamless, compliant, and human-centered," said Malenkov. "Adding Ian and Jeffrey to the team marks an important milestone as we move from product rollout to scale."

About WorkUgo

WorkUgo is a workforce mobility platform helping employers in high-income countries source, vet, and relocate certified tradespeople from emerging markets. Built by experts in product, technology, and operations, the platform bridges the global skilled labor gap through transparency, automation, and compliance.

