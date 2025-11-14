Video Surveillance Market worth $88.06 billion in 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The video surveillance market is valued at USD 56.11 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 88.06 billion in 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The video surveillance market plays a crucial role in enhancing safety, operational efficiency, and situational awareness across various sectors, including commercial, residential, industrial, and public. As organizations and governments increasingly adopt intelligent monitoring systems, video surveillance solutions enable real-time threat detection, incident response, and data-driven decision-making. These systems integrate advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing, to support remote monitoring, facial recognition, and behavioral analysis. Enhanced connectivity and analytics capabilities allow users to improve security management, optimize resource utilization, and ensure regulatory compliance. With the growing need for smart infrastructure and public safety, video surveillance solutions are becoming indispensable tools for ensuring proactive protection and operational intelligence across global environments.

Cameras are expected to dominate the hardware segment during the forecast period.

Cameras are expected to dominate the hardware segment of the video surveillance market during the forecast period due to their critical role in capturing and transmitting visual data for monitoring and analysis. The growing adoption of high-definition, thermal, and IP-based cameras enhances image quality, coverage, and real-time analytics. Advancements in AI-enabled cameras, featuring capabilities such as facial recognition, motion detection, and object tracking, further strengthen their demand. Additionally, the increasing deployment of cameras in smart cities, transportation networks, and commercial infrastructures drives large-scale camera installations, making them the most essential and widely used component in modern surveillance systems worldwide.

The infrastructure vertical is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the video surveillance market during the forecast period.

The infrastructure vertical is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising investments in smart city projects, transportation systems, and critical utilities. Governments and private entities are increasingly deploying advanced video surveillance systems for traffic management, public safety, and facility protection. The integration of AI-driven analytics, IoT sensors, and cloud-based monitoring enhances real-time threat detection and operational efficiency across airports, railways, highways, and energy facilities. Additionally, the expansion of urban infrastructure and the need for continuous monitoring of public assets are driving large-scale adoption of intelligent video surveillance solutions in this segment.

The US is expected to dominate the video surveillance market in North America during the forecast period.

The US is expected to dominate the video surveillance industry in North America due to strong investments in security infrastructure, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and the presence of major industry players such as Honeywell International Inc. (US), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), and Eagle Eye Networks (US). The country's focus on enhancing public safety, securing critical infrastructure, and advancing smart city projects is driving widespread deployment of intelligent surveillance systems. Additionally, the increasing adoption of AI-based video analytics, cloud storage, and IP camera networks continues to strengthen the US position as the leading market for video surveillance solutions in the region.

Key Players

The Video surveillance companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems GmbH (Germany), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), i-PRO (Japan), Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. (China).

