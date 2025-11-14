Anzeige
Freitag, 14.11.2025
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
WKN: A2QKCH | ISIN: AU0000121808
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Sunshine Gold & Issue of Equity

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Sunshine Gold & Issue of Equity 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Sunshine Gold & Issue of Equity 
14-Nov-2025 / 14:50 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 14 November 2025 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
(the "Company" or "Hot Rocks") 
 
Investment in Sunshine Gold - an Australian gold explorer 
 
Issue of Equity 
 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to acquire a 25% equity interest in 
Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd ("Sunshine Gold"). 

Sunshine Gold is targeting the next major gold discovery in Western Australia and holds 100% of Dexter Gold - with 2 
granted exploration leases with a total ground holding of 420 km2 (granted December 2024 for 5 years with no native 
title objections). 

Dexter has similar rock types and favourable geological structures, analogous to the large producing gold mines at 
nearby Tropicana (Anglogold) and Gruyere (Gold Road / Gold Fields SA). The district discoveries at Tropicana, Gruyere, 
Central Bore & Attila total over 17Moz of discovered gold resources. 
 
The Company will provide a drawdown facility to Sunshine Gold for the sum of GBP100,000, such funds to be utilised for 
exploration work and working capital. 
 
A technical committee will be formed with representatives from each of the Company and Sunshine Gold. 
 
The Company has a 6-month option to acquire, subject to any required approvals, a further 26% of Sunshine Gold Capital 
Pty Ltd in consideration of providing a further drawdown facility of a further GBP125,000 to Sunshine Gold.  

The Company has agreed to issue 1,500,000 new Ordinary Shares to the shareholders of Sunshine Gold ("Consideration 
Shares"). The Consideration Shares will be locked-in for 6 months. 
 
The Company has agreed to issue further Hot Rocks new ordinary shares to the shareholders of Sunshine Gold for value of 
GBP100,000 (at the higher of 1.125p or mid-price at the time of issue) - when the compliant resource of any one project 
at Dexter exceeds 500,000 ounces of gold. 

In addition, the Company has today raised the sum of GBP100,000 by way of a subscription for 8,888,888 new Ordinary 
Shares in the Company at a price per new ordinary share of 1.125p("Subscription Shares"). 

Admission 
 
Application will be made for the total of 10,388,888 Consideration Shares and Subscription Shares to be admitted to 
trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00 am on or 
around 20 November 2025. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. 

Total Voting Rights 
 
Following Admission, the Company's enlarged share capital will comprise 244,641,110 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each. 
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 244,641,110. This figure may be used by 
shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their 
interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's 
Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

For further details please contact: 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 

Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: AGR 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 408327 
EQS News ID:  2230324 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2230324&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 09:50 ET (14:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
