Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Investment in Sunshine Gold & Issue of Equity 14-Nov-2025 / 14:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 November 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company" or "Hot Rocks") Investment in Sunshine Gold - an Australian gold explorer Issue of Equity The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to acquire a 25% equity interest in Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd ("Sunshine Gold"). Sunshine Gold is targeting the next major gold discovery in Western Australia and holds 100% of Dexter Gold - with 2 granted exploration leases with a total ground holding of 420 km2 (granted December 2024 for 5 years with no native title objections). Dexter has similar rock types and favourable geological structures, analogous to the large producing gold mines at nearby Tropicana (Anglogold) and Gruyere (Gold Road / Gold Fields SA). The district discoveries at Tropicana, Gruyere, Central Bore & Attila total over 17Moz of discovered gold resources. The Company will provide a drawdown facility to Sunshine Gold for the sum of GBP100,000, such funds to be utilised for exploration work and working capital. A technical committee will be formed with representatives from each of the Company and Sunshine Gold. The Company has a 6-month option to acquire, subject to any required approvals, a further 26% of Sunshine Gold Capital Pty Ltd in consideration of providing a further drawdown facility of a further GBP125,000 to Sunshine Gold. The Company has agreed to issue 1,500,000 new Ordinary Shares to the shareholders of Sunshine Gold ("Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares will be locked-in for 6 months. The Company has agreed to issue further Hot Rocks new ordinary shares to the shareholders of Sunshine Gold for value of GBP100,000 (at the higher of 1.125p or mid-price at the time of issue) - when the compliant resource of any one project at Dexter exceeds 500,000 ounces of gold. In addition, the Company has today raised the sum of GBP100,000 by way of a subscription for 8,888,888 new Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price per new ordinary share of 1.125p("Subscription Shares"). Admission Application will be made for the total of 10,388,888 Consideration Shares and Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00 am on or around 20 November 2025. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. Total Voting Rights Following Admission, the Company's enlarged share capital will comprise 244,641,110 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 244,641,110. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: AGR TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 408327 EQS News ID: 2230324 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 14, 2025 09:50 ET (14:50 GMT)