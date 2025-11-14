Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") reports the following management changes.

At a meeting held November 13, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. James Cross as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company. Mr. Cross has been on a leave of absence from the Company since September 22, 2025.

The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Jamie Lavigne as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company while vacating the role of Vice President Exploration. The appointment is in anticipation of an expanded role to manage not only exploration and resource delineation but to also manage technical studies supporting resource development. Mr. Lavigne remains the Interim CEO pending appointment of a new CEO.

The Board of Directors has formed a committee, led by Director Alexis de la Renaudiere, to continue, and conclude, discussions and negotiations with a candidate to be appointed CEO of the Company.

Michael Danielsson, Director of E-Power commented: James cofounded E-Power and from incorporation through becoming a public company James has been the face of E-Power. The Board of Directors wish to thank James for advancing E-Power to date and wish him all the best in the future. We look forward to the appointment of James successor in the near future and to continuing success in the development of the Tetepisca property.

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently focused on flake graphite resource development on the Tetepisca Property located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, North Shore Region of Québec.

For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at:

e-powerresources.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274517

SOURCE: E-Power Resources