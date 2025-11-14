Cornerstone Robotics Closes Oversubscribed New Financing Round of Approximately US$200 million To Accelerate Commercialisation and Global Expansion

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Robotics (the "Company"), a leading global innovator in surgical robotics, is pleased to announce the closing of an oversubscribed new financing round of approximately US$200 million. This financing round attracts investment from a global strategic investor, some global institutional or sovereign wealth funds, and existing shareholders. The proceeds from this round will primarily be used to accelerate commercialisation and drive continued technological innovation by Cornerstone Robotics.

Top-tier Global Investors Join to Accelerate Global Expansion

With its industry-leading technologies and strong growth potential in the field of surgical robotics, Cornerstone Robotics has attracted a global strategic investor in this financing round. The Company also welcomed some global institutional or sovereign wealth funds, whose participation will further support Cornerstone Robotics' market access and strategic partnerships globally. Existing shareholders have also increased their investment, reaffirming their strong confidence in the Company's technological capabilities and future roadmap, commercialization progress, and long-term growth potential. Together, this powerful investor lineup strengthens Cornerstone Robotics' global foundation and accelerates its mission to make safe, efficient, and accessible surgical robotic technologies available to healthcare providers worldwide.

Advancing Global Surgical Robotics

Since its establishment in 2019, Cornerstone Robotics has adhered to its vision of "leading medical innovation for a healthier world". Through full-stack in-house R&D and deep vertical integration, the Company has become a leading global innovator in surgical robotics and related technologies.

The Company's flagship product, the Sentire® Endoscopic Surgical System, has received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and has entered clinical use in leading hospitals across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Europe. By collaborating with top international medical and academic institutions, Cornerstone Robotics is deepening its commitment to advancing clinical training, technology adoption, and scholarly exchange, empowering global medical accessibility to reach a new age.

Professor Samuel Au, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Robotics, said: "The year 2025 marks an important milestone in the development journey of Cornerstone Robotics. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our new and existing shareholders for their trust and support. This represents not only recognition of the successful clinical application of our innovations, but also strong confidence in Cornerstone Robotics' long-term growth. Moving forward, we will remain committed to innovation-driven development and deepen our global presence, bringing safe, high-quality, and accessible surgical robotic solutions to patients and healthcare providers around the world."

UBS Group served as the Company's financial advisor in this transaction, Global Law Office served as the Company's transaction legal counsel, and JunHe served as the Company's intellectual property legal counsel.

About Cornerstone Robotics

Cornerstone Robotics is a leading medical innovator in surgical robotics and related technologies. We advance surgical care with cutting-edge robotic systems that make high-quality healthcare more accessible and efficient globally. Founded in 2019, Cornerstone Robotics has assembled a global team of surgical robotics experts, clinical professionals, and multidisciplinary innovators, driving rapid growth with key hubs in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, London, and Portsmouth. For more information, please visit our website at https://en.csrbtx.com.

