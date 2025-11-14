Roots Equity Group Acquires Innovasis Medical; Appoints Matt Stuttle as Chief Executive Officer

Innovasis Medical Acquired

SALT LAKE CITY, UT AND LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / Roots Equity Group, a West Coast-based family office investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Innovasis, a Salt Lake City-based, vertically integrated medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of implants used to treat a wide range of musculoskeletal (MSK) and orthopedic disorders.

As part of the transaction, Matt Stuttle, a seasoned healthcare executive and medical technology industry veteran, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

"I'm honored to lead this incredible organization and its world-class team into the next phase of transformative growth," said Stuttle. "Our integrated capabilities and commitment to innovation position us to deliver life-changing therapies for years to come. As we continue to expand our platform and reach, we remain unwavering in our mission to provide differentiated, high-quality treatment solutions that improve patient outcomes and support the healthcare professionals who depend on us."

Innovasis' long-time Chairman who is transitioning out of the role expressed strong support for the leadership change and optimism about the company's future. "I couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead for Innovasis. I am incredibly proud of our team and what they have achieved over nearly two decades. Our implants have helped thousands of patients around the world, yet we truly believe the best is still to come.

"I certainly understand the critical need for continued innovation. Providing surgeons, hospitals, and-most importantly-patients and their families with meaningful, life-changing therapies is essential. I have full confidence in Matt's leadership and deep appreciation for the strong capital partners at Roots Equity Group who will guide Innovasis into its next chapter."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Roots Equity Group

Roots Equity Group and its investment partner comprise a family office investment firm dedicated to partnering with high-quality companies across the healthcare, industrial technology, and essential services sectors. The firm focuses on long-term, operationally driven investments designed to foster sustainable innovation, strategic growth, and enduring value creation. Through its collaborative approach and deep industry expertise, Roots Equity Group supports a diverse portfolio of businesses committed to building lasting impact.

About Innovasis

Innovasis is a leading medical device manufacturer specializing in innovative spinal and musculoskeletal treatment solutions. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company designs, manufactures, and markets high-quality implants and surgical systems used by hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, and surgeons worldwide. Innovasis is committed to advancing patient outcomes through clinical collaboration, technological innovation, and dependable product performance.

Media Contact:

Andy Curtis

Director of Marketing, Innovasis

acurtis@innovasis.com

(801) 261-2236

SOURCE: Innovasis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/roots-equity-group-acquires-innovasis-medical-appoints-matt-stuttle-a-1102512