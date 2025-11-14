Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date HEAT Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. Wednesday November 19, 2025 INNO InnoCan Pharma Corporation INVR Inverite Insights Inc. KENY Makenita Resources Inc. LIBR Libra Energy Materials Inc. SCU Sankamap Metals Inc.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)