Wuxi DK Electronic Materials (DKEM) has filed a patent lawsuit against Zhejiang Guangda Electronic Technology over alleged infringement of its conductive silver-paste patents.Wuxi DK Electronic Materials (DKEM) announced that its subsidiary, Zhejiang Soter Materials Technology, has filed a lawsuit with the Zhejiang High People's Court against Zhejiang Guangda Electronic Technology for alleged infringement of its conductive silver-paste patents. DKEM is seeking an injunction to stop manufacturing and sales, the destruction of relevant production equipment and molds, and compensation of CNY 200 ...

