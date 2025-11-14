Italy's grid operator, Terna, says 2025 solar installations through October point to a slower annual expansion rate than in 2024.From pv magazine Italy Italy installed about 4.81 GW of new PV systems in the first 10 months of this year, according to new statistics from national transmission grid operator Terna. The current growth trajectory suggests a potential contraction for the full year compared with 2024, when installations reached 6.8 GW. Annual additions totaled 5.23 GW in 2023, 2.48 GW in 2022 and 0.94 GW in 2021. Terna reported that about 732 MW of new PV systems were connected to the ...

