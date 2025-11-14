Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEBZ | ISIN: GB00BMWVF760 | Ticker-Symbol: GU0
Stuttgart
14.11.25 | 15:34
0,019 Euro
-5,00 % -0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEFENCE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEFENCE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.11.2025 18:12 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Defence Holdings Plc - Update on ATM Facility

Defence Holdings Plc - Update on ATM Facility

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

14 November 2025

London, UK

Defence Holdings PLC

("Defence Holdings" or the "Company")

Update on ATM Facility

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) announced on 10 October 2025, the Company has adopted an At-The-Market ("ATM") equity issuance facility to be executed by its lead broker, Fortified Securities.

The Company is pleased to confirm that trading activity has been in line with the previously announced parameters. Fortified Securities has successfully raised gross proceeds of £242,782.50 (the "ATM Proceeds") for the period ending 11 November 2025. The distribution of the ATM Proceeds has been settled this week, and the proceeds being remitted to the Company will provide additional working capital.

Following the ATM related sales, Fortified Securities' shareholding has decreased from 136,500,000 (5.73% of the issued share capital) to 125,500,000 (5.27% of the issued share capital) following settlements on 11 November 2025.

A correction to the ATM Facility announcement of 31 October 2025: the previously stated gross proceeds of £208,115 should have been £194,365. Taking into account the ATM Proceeds announced on 31 October 2025 and the new ATM Proceeds set out in today's announcement, the Company has now raised total gross proceeds of £437,147.50.

ENDS

About Defence Holdings PLC

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is a leading listed software-led defence company, focused on developing sovereign defence capabilities for the digital age. The Company's five-year strategic plan, announced in June 2025, positions it to become a leading force in software-first defence solutions.

Website: www.defencetechnologies.com

Media Enquiries
Name- Director, Brian Stockbridge
Defence Holdings PLC
Tel: +44 (0)20 3855 5551 · Email: press@defencetechnologies.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.