Defence Holdings Plc - Update on ATM Facility

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

14 November 2025

London, UK

Defence Holdings PLC

("Defence Holdings" or the "Company")

Update on ATM Facility

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) announced on 10 October 2025, the Company has adopted an At-The-Market ("ATM") equity issuance facility to be executed by its lead broker, Fortified Securities.

The Company is pleased to confirm that trading activity has been in line with the previously announced parameters. Fortified Securities has successfully raised gross proceeds of £242,782.50 (the "ATM Proceeds") for the period ending 11 November 2025. The distribution of the ATM Proceeds has been settled this week, and the proceeds being remitted to the Company will provide additional working capital.

Following the ATM related sales, Fortified Securities' shareholding has decreased from 136,500,000 (5.73% of the issued share capital) to 125,500,000 (5.27% of the issued share capital) following settlements on 11 November 2025.

A correction to the ATM Facility announcement of 31 October 2025: the previously stated gross proceeds of £208,115 should have been £194,365. Taking into account the ATM Proceeds announced on 31 October 2025 and the new ATM Proceeds set out in today's announcement, the Company has now raised total gross proceeds of £437,147.50.

About Defence Holdings PLC

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is a leading listed software-led defence company, focused on developing sovereign defence capabilities for the digital age. The Company's five-year strategic plan, announced in June 2025, positions it to become a leading force in software-first defence solutions.

Website: www.defencetechnologies.com