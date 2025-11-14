Karpowership, through its affiliate Sea World Energy Holdings Limited, Secures $400 Million Syndicated Portfolio Financing Led by Mauritius Commercial Bank

ISTANBUL, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karpowership has successfully secured a $400 million syndicated facility for its affiliate Sea World Energy Holdings Limited ("Sea World"), with The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited ("MCB") acting as the Sole Mandated Lead Arranger and Account Bank. This transaction marks a major milestone in Karpowership's financial strategy and underscores the company's ability to attract innovative, large-scale financing solutions that align with its business model and growth objectives.

The facility represents Karpowership's first portfolio financing, a bespoke structure designed to reflect the company's dynamic business model and global operating footprint. The syndicated facility was well received by the market and oversubscribed with strong participation from regional and international lenders. The transaction underscores the confidence of the financial community in Karpowership's long-term operational track record.

"The successful closing of this $400 million syndicated facility represents a significant milestone in our capital strategy and reflects the confidence that leading regional and international financial institutions place in our operational excellence and delivery record. It reflects our long-standing, trust-based operations in Africa," said Tugrul Öz, Karpowership's Finance Executive Director. "This first portfolio financing enhances our balance sheet efficiency and provides the flexibility to support our continued growth across Africa. We value the longstanding relationship with the lenders that have committed to the transaction and appreciate their participation in this tailored structure, which is aligned with our strategic objectives," Öz added.

Representing 1% of the world's total gas-to-power installed capacity, Karpowership has a global footprint across 20 countries in 4 continents, including Africa, where it currently operates in 8 countries.

"This bespoke transaction stands as a testament to the capabilities of MCB in understanding and supporting its clients' strategy by offering Karpowership Group an integrated and innovative financing solution, while ensuring continued access to investors," said Mathieu Delteil, Global Head of Structured Finance at MCB.

For more information on Karpowership and its innovative floating power solutions, visit https://www.karpowership.com/.

About Karpowership

Karpowership is a global energy company specializing in fast-track and integrated power solutions. As the world's largest builder, owner and operator of floating power plants, Karpowership's vessels can deliver turnkey energy solutions wherever they are needed, connecting to the grid and generating electricity in less than 30 days. In addition to its signature Powerships, Karpowership offers floating LNG solutions, to support a cleaner, more flexible energy future. With over 25 years of experience, Karpowership remains committed to delivering sustainable and reliable power, empowering nations and communities.

