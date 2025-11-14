MDWerks, Inc.: MDWerks Issues Third Quarter 2025 Shareholder Update

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. ("MDWerks" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today issued the following third quarter 2025 shareholder update from its Chief Executive Officer, Steven Laker.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Today we filed our Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

On a sequential basis, MDWerks' revenue increased by 85% from $421,000 in the second quarter of 2025 to $780,000 in the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by higher Whiskey-as-a-Service ("WaaS") revenue at Two Trees Beverage Company ("Two Trees") and increased product revenue at RF Specialties, LLC ("RFS").

While MDWerks' revenue of $1,059,000 in the third quarter of 2024 was substantial, it benefitted from $520,000 of non-recurring RFS service revenue, which skews the year-over-year comparison. Excluding this non-recurring RFS service component, the year-over-year revenue juxtaposition is positive this quarter.

Overall, we continue to make good progress positioning MDWerks for long-term sustainable growth and profitability.

Two Trees

On a sequential basis, Two Trees' revenue increased by 92% from $250,000 in the second quarter of 2025 to $480,000 in the third quarter of 2025, driven by three full months of white-label aging services for a new customer.

We expect step-up function growth in the quarters and years to come as Two Trees builds and deploys its Spirits Rapid Aging Systems ("SRAS") for new customers under our WaaS business model. The Two Trees team currently is working diligently to complete the build and installation of an SRAS unit at the facilities of one of the largest distilleries in the United States by early 2026, which will drive another step up in recurring revenue. As per a signed contract, we anticipate delivering a second SRAS unit to this customer later in 2026 and also have a contract to deploy a third SRAS unit at the facilities of a U.S. broker of bulk spirits in 2026, which will drive further increases in recurring revenue.

Conversations remain active with multiple parties, including three of the ten largest U.S. distilleries, for additional SRAS deployments under WaaS arrangements as well as additional white-label aging services. Two Trees also is pursuing select overseas markets under an agreement with an international spirits investment fund, which may lead to new SRAS business. Industry participants are intrigued by the ability of our proprietary spirits rapid aging technology to deliver greater efficiency, enhanced economics, improved environmental sustainability, and award-winning quality and consistency.

At Two Trees' own facilities in Fletcher, North Carolina, we are finalizing the installation of a second, larger SRAS unit for various white-label products, including single malts, whiskeys, rums, and bourbons. The new unit, which quintuples Two Trees' spirits production capacity, should be in service this December, enabling our ability to expand our white-label aging services and recurring revenue streams.

Two Trees' branded portfolio continues to receive industry accolades. In September, Two Trees received a Gold Medal at the prestigious 2025 New York World Spirits Competition for its Land of the Sky straight bourbon whiskey, which debuted earlier this year as the inaugural product in Two Trees' Uplifting Spirits series. Also in September, Two Trees won a Gold Badge in the Best of Asheville 2025 contest, the third year in a row that participants voted Two Trees as the best distillery serving the Asheville, NC region. In addition to the recognition received this quarter, Two Trees won three coveted SIP Awards based on blind tastings earlier this summer.

Two Trees also continues to make progress building its private label platform. In August, we announced the debut of Crusher Claw, a private label flavored whiskey for Pinchy's Restaurant Group, LLC ("Pinchy's"), owner of Pinchy's Lobster & Raw Bar restaurants in Tennessee and Texas. Two Trees produces and bottles the premium wood crafted whiskey for Pinchy's, which owns the rights to the Crusher Claw brand name. Additionally, Two Trees recently completed a collaboration with a New Zealand based company to produce a Manuka wood whiskey called Laughing Owl. Our innovative aging technology can produce genuinely unique bulk spirits using an endless combination of charring levels and wood types, such as New Zealand Manuka wood. We currently are advancing multiple other private label opportunities and expect to make some announcements soon.

RFS

On a sequential basis, RFS's revenue increased by 75% from $171,000 in the second quarter of 2025 to $300,000 in the third quarter of 2025, driven by product revenue related to the completion and installation of a Molecular Sawdust Drying System ("MSDS") for a leading lumber company in September 2025.

We anticipate follow-on orders from this customer as it modularly expands the unit's throughput. We believe that our MSDS technology will appeal to a multitude of other wood manufacturers due to its ability to uniformly, efficiently and cost-effectively adjust the moisture content of sawdust for production of wood pellets-an increasingly popular alternative green energy source-as well as various other end products. We believe this first system has the potential to open numerous opportunities in the vast sawmill and lumber markets.

RFS's product revenue continues to be expectedly "lumpy" early in our journey as we navigate numerous real-world applications for our patented technology across world markets. We believe this will smooth out as initial systems are followed up with additional units.

A Technology Company

MDWerks at its core is a technology company. Our success in the spirits and wood industries derives from our patented molecular targeting technology, which sets us apart and enables us to improve traditional processes, enhance sustainability, spark innovation, and reduce costs. Over time we intend to leverage and deploy our technology in multiple exciting new ways and in new verticals.

In conclusion, this quarter we continued to build a strong foundation that we believe will deliver further growth in 2026. We are excited about MDWerks' future and the myriad opportunities in front of us. As always, we appreciate your support, and I look forward to providing another update on our progress when we file our year-end 2025 financial report in March.

Sincerely,

Steven Laker

Chief Executive Officer

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. ("MDWerks") (OTCQB: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/.

MDWerks' wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees' fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/.

MDWerks' wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC ("RFS"), addresses companies' most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by MDWK and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MDWK's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for MDWK's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

