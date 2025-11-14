ZetrOZ Systems: sam Wearable Ultrasound Device Helps U.S. Army Veteran Noah Galloway

The veterans advocate, nationally known for his "Men's Health' cover and 'Dancing with the Stars' appearance, uses the sustained acoustic medicine device to help him stay fit and maintain his busy schedule.

TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway's journey has taken him from being gravely wounded in Iraq to the cover of Men's Health magazine to a third-place finish on "Dancing with the Stars" and a role as a national veterans' advocate. Galloway credits ZetrOZ System's sam® wearable ultrasound device for helping him manage his chronic pain and recover from years of overuse and training.

Galloway, the newest ambassador for sam®, was prescribed the device from his doctors at the Department of Veterans Affairs and has been pleased with the results.

"So many veterans and athletes deal with chronic pain and turn to medication because they don't see another option. Tools like sam® give us control," Galloway said. "It's effective, safe, and helps the body heal naturally. That's huge for anyone trying to stay active and live without being dependent on pills or surgery."

Sustained acoustic medicine, provided by ZetrOZ Systems' sam® device, is a continuous, multi-hour ultrasound therapy that penetrates soft tissue, reduces inflammation, improves circulation, and accelerates the natural healing process.

The sam® device has been proven effective in more than 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies and 40 peer-reviewed journal articles, and through over 3.7 million patient treatments. sam® is the only long-duration ultrasound device cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for home use.

"sam® is easy to use, portable, and allows me to target areas that need attention without relying on medication or long clinic visits," Galloway said. "It keeps me in the game, which means I can stay consistent with my workouts and my speaking schedule."

Galloway has been an active advocate for veterans since his return from Iraq. He was serving his second deployment with the 101st Airborne Division (Fort Campbell, Kentucky) when a roadside bomb explosion cost him his left arm and leg.

"Coming home was one of the hardest battles I've ever faced," Galloway said. "Fitness became the tool that helped me rebuild, not just my body but my mind. The discipline, accountability, and resilience I learned in the military carried over into how I train and recover. It's about adapting, not quitting. Every day I move my body is a reminder that I'm still here, and that's something I'll never take for granted."

Now Galloway relies on sam® to help him recover more quickly from his workouts. "Recovery from a workout is just as important as the workout itself," he said. "I deal with a lot of overuse on my right side, especially from training and the demands of prosthetics. sam® has been a big help."

Galloway's recovery has led to national prominence as a motivational speaker and advocate for veterans. "Becoming the first veteran and amputee on the cover of Men's Health and being named their 'Ultimate Guy' was a huge honor because it represented more than a magazine cover. It was proof of what's possible when you don't give up. Competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' pushed me far outside my comfort zone and reminded me that vulnerability can be powerful."

"But the most meaningful moments come when someone tells me that my story motivated them to get back up and fight through their own struggle. That's what keeps me doing what I do."

For more information about ZetrOZ Systems and the sam® wearable ultrasound device, visit www.zetroz.com or www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and a leader in healing innovations for sports medicine, developing FDA-cleared wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sam® technology. Built on proprietary medical technology of 48 patents, ZetrOZ is the exclusive manufacturer of the sam® product line for treating acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sam-wearable-ultrasound-device-helps-u.s.-army-veteran-noah-galloway-1097800