SMX Public Limited: Gold Enters the Infrastructure Era as SMX, trueGold, and Goldstrom Build the First Proof-Ready Metals Network

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / For centuries, gold has existed outside the world of modern infrastructure. Digital identity systems have evolved. Financial instruments evolved. Global logistics has evolved. Yet gold, the very foundation of sovereign reserves and private wealth, remained an analog asset defined by trust, certificates, and manual verification.

That model is finally breaking.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) , through its majority-owned subsidiary trueGold, has introduced the first technology that allows gold to function like a verified asset inside a modern financial system. The breakthrough comes not from a database or barcode, but from the metal itself. A molecular signature is embedded directly into gold at the earliest stage of extraction. That signature stays with the material through refining, casting, vaulting, trading, and recycling. It cannot be removed or forged. It becomes part of the infrastructure that governs the asset.

This shift is not theoretical. It is now operational.

trueGold's technology has attracted a new strategic partner: Goldstrom , a global precious-metals group with operations spanning secure logistics, vaulting, trading, bullion banking, and wealth advisory. Their collaboration integrates trueGold's molecular certification system into Goldstrom's operational pipelines, transforming how gold is authenticated as it moves through institutional markets.

The combination forms a new infrastructure layer for the precious-metals economy. SMX provides the science. Goldstrom provides the scale. Together, they introduce a system in which verification is continuous and embedded, rather than external or discretionary.

The Backbone of a Verified Metals Network

trueGold's platform consists of three elements: a molecular marker, a proprietary reader, and a digital registry that records each transfer. Once added, the chemical signature inside the gold becomes a permanent identity tag. It links physical matter to digital truth.

Independent testing by Intertek confirmed the marker's safety and neutrality under the AnchorCert Pro 2 protocol, validating compliance across the United States, Canada, and the European Union. It does not alter the metal. It does not affect purity. It does not disrupt manufacturing or design. It simply turns gold into a self-identifying asset.

That capability now enters Goldstrom's global footprint. Every movement through Goldstrom's vaults, logistics centers, or banking channels can be tied to verified material identity. For the first time, a bullion ecosystem can operate with intrinsic proof instead of proxy documentation.

The value becomes clear when applied at scale. Regulatory frameworks shift from assumptions to evidence. ESG claims become measurable instead of declarative. Wealth managers gain the ability to prove provenance for institutional clients. Traders can validate recycled content, purity, and custody with unprecedented precision.

In a market where trust determines price, proof-based infrastructure is not a feature. It is an advantage.

The Regulatory Signal That Changes the Sector

The London Bullion Market Association has already recognized the significance of the technology by accrediting SMX's molecular marker as a Gold Bar Security Feature. That endorsement is more than a technical milestone. It is an indicator that the world's largest precious-metals authority accepts molecular proof as part of the authentication process.

With Goldstrom adopting the system, the infrastructure gains a runway for global deployment. A vault in Zurich, a refinery in Dubai, or a trading house in Singapore can operate on a shared identity layer that travels with the gold itself. Compliance becomes simpler. Fraud becomes harder. Market confidence strengthens.

And the timing aligns with global demand. IBM research shows that consumers are willing to pay substantial premiums for traceable products. PwC reports measurable margin expansion for verified sustainable sourcing. Those same behavioral patterns influence how bullion is valued, particularly among institutions that must justify ESG positions or provide transparent reporting.

trueGold and Goldstrom are not asking the market to imagine a future version of accountability. They are building the infrastructure today.

The Beginning of a Verified Financial Asset Class

This partnership represents more than a technology integration. It signals the emergence of a proof-ready asset class for precious metals.

Gold has always held value. Now it can verify that value. By embedding molecular identity directly into the metal and linking that identity to a secure digital registry, SMX and trueGold convert gold from an asset that relies on external trust into one that carries trust internally. Goldstrom extends that capability across global supply lines.

What began as a scientific breakthrough at SMX is becoming a new architecture for how markets authenticate one of the world's most important commodities. The vaults, transfers, trades, audits, and recycling streams all become synchronized through chemistry and digital certainty.

In this new model, gold does not exist solely within the financial system. It becomes part of the system's infrastructure. Proof is no longer something attached to an asset. It is something engineered into it.

And in this case, and for the first time in its history, gold can prove itself.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This editorial contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include expectations, projections, and assumptions about future events relating to SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), its majority-owned subsidiary trueGold, its partnership with Goldstrom, and the development and commercial expansion of molecular marking, digital registries, and supply chain verification technologies within the global precious-metals sector. These statements are not descriptions of historical facts. They are based on current beliefs, estimates, and assumptions that are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that are difficult to predict.

Forward looking statements in this editorial include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the integration of trueGold's molecular-marking technology into Goldstrom's operational framework; the potential widespread adoption of SMX-enabled verification across vaulting, logistics, bullion trading, banking, and wealth management; anticipated improvements in gold authentication processes; the potential for SMX systems to be recognized or mandated by regulatory bodies, including the London Bullion Market Association and other global metals authorities; and the anticipated value that verified provenance, traceability, and lifecycle tracking may bring to market participants, investors, and institutional clients.

These statements also encompass expectations about the potential scalability of SMX technology across refineries, recycling operations, manufacturing pipelines, and international metals markets; the ability of molecular identity markers to survive refining or remelting processes; the potential to enhance ESG reporting, sustainability claims, or compliance frameworks; and the possibility of establishing new economic models built on authenticated material identity. Forward looking statements further include assumptions about evolving consumer demand for transparent and traceable products; projected economic benefits from verified material flows; and the belief that proof-driven systems may influence commodity pricing, institutional adoption, and sector-wide operational standards.

These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: changes in regulatory requirements affecting precious-metals trading and authentication; fluctuations in global commodity markets; geopolitical conditions; competitive technological developments; the pace at which institutional actors adopt new verification systems; technical limitations in deploying molecular markers at industrial scale; risks associated with integrating new technologies into established supply chains; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in SMX's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of publication. SMX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events, changes in circumstances, or new information, except as required by applicable law.

