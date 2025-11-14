Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - John Babic, President and Chief Executive Officer, Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV: RFX) ("Company"), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=942Aw7bwXvc

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV: RFX)

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a proudly Canadian company that delivers advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through their wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., they provide coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Their manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications.

To learn more, visit: https://reeflex.ca/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274558

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange