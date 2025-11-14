LPM LAB: Historic Inclusion of Lifestyle Medicine in FY26 National Defense Authorization Act

American College of Lifestyle Medicine and LPM LAB Announce Partnership Following Historic Inclusion of Lifestyle Performance Medicine in FY26 NDAA. Lifestyle and Performance Medicine (LPM): The Military Application of Lifestyle Medicine to Optimize Warfighter Readiness, Health, and Lethality

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / LPM LAB and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today announced a landmark partnership to advance Lifestyle and Performance Medicine (LPM)-the military-specific application of Lifestyle Medicine-following its precedent-setting inclusion in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026.

Marking a historic milestone, Congress has formally recognized the critical role of LPM in optimizing human performance and sustaining Warfighter health across the Department of War (DoW). In H.R. 3838, the House Armed Services Committee's Military Personnel Subcommittee directed:

"Human Performance Optimization through Digital Lifestyle and Performance Medicine Solutions: The committee urges the Department of Defense to prioritize the integration of evidence-based, digital health solutions to address foundational health behaviors affecting readiness and retention... [and] directs the Secretary of Defense to provide a report...on the feasibility of implementing a standardized, digital health solution to enhance Warfighter performance across all branches of service."

LINK TO FULL NDAA TEXT

Lifestyle and Performance Medicine (LPM) refers to the application of evidence-based Lifestyle Medicine in a military setting, focused on sustaining and optimizing the six core components of human health: optimal nutrition, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, connectedness and avoidance of risky substances. These behaviors are the foundation of performance, resilience, and long-term readiness.

CEO of LPM LAB Patrick Hitchins, said:

"This is a transformative moment for military health. Our service members deserve modern tools to support the foundational behaviors that impact their performance, retention, and long-term well-being."

Chief Medical Officer of LPM LAB Regan Stiegmann, DO, MPH, a board-certified lifestyle medicine physician, and USAF Veteran adds:

"Achieving optimal human performance is a daily pursuit, both in garrison and in theater. The NDAA's recognition of Lifestyle and Performance Medicine validates what we have known for years-military performance begins with the daily lifestyle behavioral foundations of Warfighter health. LPM stands as the most rigorous, evidence-based medical approach to treating, reversing and preventing many of the most common diseases that threaten Warfighter deployability, readiness, combat effectiveness, and lethality."

Chief Impact Officer of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine Martin Tull, stated:

"Given all of the interest in lifestyle medicine we've seen across military healthcare, this is a very important development in scaling that work. ACLM is proud to partner with LPM LAB to extend evidence-based lifestyle medicine further across the military."

Through this partnership, ACLM and LPM LAB will collaborate on initiatives aligned with the FY26 NDAA, including:

Scalable digital platforms for behavior change and performance tracking

Training and certification for military clinicians in Lifestyle Medicine

Integration of wearable technology and secure, data-informed commander oversight

Cost-effective strategies to enhance readiness and reduce preventable health costs

