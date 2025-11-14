WK Kellogg Company: WK Kellogg Co Celebrates National Recycling Day With Real Results: 98% Recyclable Packaging and Millions of Pounds of Materials Reduced

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / National Recycling Day is just around the corner, and at WK Kellogg Co, we're proud of the strides we're making toward a more sustainable future - starting with our packaging.

98% of our U.S. packaging is recyclable or recycle-ready.

In 2024, we reduced our use of paperboard by 1.9 million pounds.

We eliminated 150,000 pounds of plastic by reducing film thickness - without compromising food quality or safety.

We use the How2Recycle label to make recycling easier for consumers, with clear, actionable instructions right on our packages. We've used it on U.S. foods for years and expanded to Canada in early 2025.

Every step counts - and we're committed to designing packaging that helps protect the planet while delivering the foods families love.

Working to Better Our Communities is one pillar of our sustainable business strategy - Feeding Happiness - and reflects how we're helping create positive change for people and the planet, not just for today, but for years to come.

To learn more about these efforts, visit https://www.wkkellogg.com/our-impact.

ABOUT WK KELLOGG CO

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg'sFrosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy - Feeding Happiness® - we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from WK Kellogg Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: WK Kellogg Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wk-kellogg-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: WK Kellogg Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wk-kellogg-co-celebrates-national-recycling-day-with-real-results-98-r-1102641