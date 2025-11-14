ConcordRENTS: Now Open: The Residences at Lake Saunders Redefines Rental Living in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2025 / The Residences at Lake Saunders is now open, welcoming residents to a new standard of rental living in Mount Dora. This distinctive community offers spacious three- and four-bedroom single-family home rentals alongside one-bedroom apartments, a unique concept that combines the comfort of single family living but with the flexibility and ease of renting.

Set near the tranquil shores of Lake Saunders, the community delivers a lifestyle that's both relaxing and convenient. The large single-family homes feature open layouts, modern finishes, and screened-in porches, creating the perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living. The one bedroom 724 sf option offers private living above a garage and extends flexibility for individuals or couples looking for a peaceful alternative to traditional apartment living and seeking a private, well-appointed residence in a connected neighborhood setting. Current pricing for the one-bedroom option starts at $1199 for a limited time.

"The Residences at Lake Saunders represents a new chapter in rental living," said a community spokesperson. "Residents can enjoy the feel of a home with space, privacy, and quality finishes, but without the responsibilities of ownership. It's truly the best of both worlds."

Professionally managed and maintenance-free, the community allows residents to enjoy more time for what matters most. Its location places them just minutes from Mount Dora's charming downtown, dining, shopping, and recreation, offering a vibrant lifestyle in one of Central Florida's most desirable areas, as well as close proximity to the City of Tavares and Eustis.

With limited residences available at special introductory pricing, there's never been a better time to discover what makes this community unlike anything else in Mount Dora.

About The Residences at Lake Saunders: Managed by ConcordRENTS, The Residences at Lake Saunders offers a modern mix of single-family home rentals and along with one bedroom-accessory suite options designed for today's flexible lifestyles. To learn more or schedule a tour, visit TheResidencesAtLakeSaunders.com, call 352-720-9843 or stop by our leasing office at 31800 Sailor Loop Mount Dora, FL 32757

