Willemstad, Curacao--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2025) - Esports viewership analytics company Esports Charts and betting brand GG.BET have announced an update to their joint project, the Esports Map, an interactive map featuring esports data from over 110 countries worldwide. The latest version introduces a new filter that allows users to explore detailed viewership stats for various games and compare their popularity across specific regions.





The Esports Map's new feature lets users discover fresh esports insights. For example, Tekken rivals Dota 2 in popularity across various countries (with the Japanese fighting game topping the charts in 43 countries, compared to Dota 2's 47 countries), while Counter-Strike leads as the top game in 76 countries.

The largest tournaments for Free Fire, one of the most popular mobile games, have reached record peak viewership in countries with massive audiences, like Singapore (5.4m), Brazil (2m), Thailand (1m), Mexico (~900k), and Saudi Arabia (over 555k). Legendary in every sense of the word, League of Legends continues to dominate markets with well-developed esports infrastructure, such as the UK (6.8m), South Korea (6.4m), and the US (5.1m). Fun fact: Iceland also made it into the top five (4.1m), despite its small local market, as the country boasts a surprisingly active esports community and has hosted international events like the Mid-Season Invitational and LoL Worlds.

The interactive Esports Map covers data on tournaments from 2017 through 2025, clearly illustrating how the global esports landscape is evolving. Users can explore peak viewership figures, detailed tournament information (winners, prize pools, major upsets, and surprising underdog victories), and much more.

